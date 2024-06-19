On a mission: Hill family at the heart of better healthcare in Bendigo

Maintaining St John of God Hospital Bendigo as a modern healthcare facility is personal for Anna Hill.
The hospital's marketing and business development director was born at Mount Alvernia Hospital (now St John of God) along with her two older brothers, Francis and William.
Her grandfather Frank K. Hill was the gifts chairman on the hospital's first public appeal in 1968 which aimed to raise $2 million for a new building - equivalent to $17.6 million today, according to the Reserve Bank's inflation calculator.
Added to that, Anna's grandmother Bon Hill was the first president of the Ladies Auxiliary and led the hospital's fundraising efforts for 20 years.
Naturally, Anna is proud of the family tradition.
"I feel it's an honour and a privilege to follow in the footsteps of my philanthropic grandparents," she said.
It is why Anna Hill is spearheading the present day appeal to raise $2 million for a da Vinci Xi surgical robot.
Anna's sense of community is strong. Since 2017 she has run an annual fundraiser for Foodbank Victoria to help fight hunger and food insecurity across the state.
This year, she will be a judge at Be.Bendigo Business Excellence Awards for three categories closest to her heart - Health and Care Award, Not for Profit Award and the Regional Women's Business Award.
Mount Alvernia Hospital opened in 1961 with a capacity for 20 beds. It was run by an order of Catholic nuns known as the Sisters of the Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood.
The 1968 appeal committee said the sisters were "willing to strain their financial resources" to run the private hospital in "an old building which was never designed to be used as a hospital".
"As a rapidly-growing growing provincial city Bendigo should no longer be expected to put up with second best as far as private hospital facilities go," the committee's appeal brochure states.
It claimed 'piece-meal' additions never fitted in with long term expansion plans and the hospital was simply not big enough to operate at maximum efficiency.
Frank Hill said it was "perfectly obvious" that a new hospital was a necessity if Bendigo was to be "adequately served by a modern private hospital".
It was also needed to attract more "medical specialists of the highest repute".
Anna said the state-of-the-art surgical robot would "transform surgery in the Bendigo and Loddon Mallee regions".
"The da Vinci Xi is a breakthrough in surgical technology that will enable high-precision cancer surgery for patients in Bendigo and the central Victorian region without the need to travel to Melbourne," she said.
"Every dollar that's donated will enable us to innovate and improve our community's care."
She said her grandfather's description of the required amount from the community in 1968 as 'relatively small' was pertinent to the current fundraiser.
"The same vision to provide the best-possible medical care for our community also continues today," Anna said.
"As my grandfather said 56 years ago, 'we cannot and must not let them down'."
Donations can be made online at sjogfoundation.org.au/donate-Bendigo or by calling the St John of God Foundation on 1800 281 288.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.