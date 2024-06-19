Build it and they'll come: why Benton's could leave this high profile site

A building supplies store wants to get on the move and build something new after years at a prominent Bendigo site.
Benton's Bendigo has asked the City of Greater Bendigo's permission to build a tradies' outlet and showroom at a new site.
That would mean leaving its Kennedy Street, Bendigo East site, next to Hume and Iser Mitre 10.
Benton's would build something new at Powell Street, White Hills, marketing manager Mark Swindon said.
"We'd build a trades stall that services the plumbers and the drainers and the builders, and a 'Benton's Finer Bathrooms' showroom, which is a retail outlet," Mr Swindon said.
"It's a blueprint that works best for us, and for our trade and retail customers."
Benton's is not planning to make any changes to a separate Golden Square outlet.
Mr Swindon said it was too early to know whether more staff will be needed at the proposed White Hills store but said the build works would be a sign of the company's confidence in the region's economy.
Bendigo's council is considering the application and will make a decision at a later date.
