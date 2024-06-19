Country Cups King Liam Howley striking plenty of gold in Bendigo

WHEN it comes to country cups run at Bendigo, Macedon Lodge trainer Liam Howley has fast become the Cups King.
The dual Group 1-winning trainer has enjoyed a golden run over the past 20 months, winning no fewer than four country cups at Apiam Bendigo Racecourse.
The only cups to elude him in that period were last year's Group 3 Bendigo Cup, won by the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Interpretation, and the 2023 Marong Cup, won by French Moon.
However, it should be noted Howley did not have a starter in either race.
Having already built an impeccable record on the country cups circuit in recent seasons, Howley was at it again last Saturday, saddling up the winner of the $27,000 Elmore Cup (1600m), New York Hurricane.
The four-year-old gelding's win made it back-to-back Elmore Cups for the combination of Howley and stable apprentice Danica Munro, following their victory with Bainbridge last year.
Those wins added to a pair of cup successes at Bendigo with Station One in the 2022 Kyneton Cup (2200m) and the 2024 Marong Cup (2200m) in February.
Not to be outdone by her boss, Munro has been busy forging her own astonishing country cups record.
Of the 24-year-old's seven career wins since launching her career in the saddle in May last year, four have been in country cups.
Included was her first career win aboard Bainbridge in the 2023 Elmore Cup, in what was only her second race ride.
Following a setback with illness, Munro claimed her third career win aboard Station One in this year's Woodend Cup, run at Kyneton, with the pair backing-up two weeks later to win the Marong Cup.
Her fourth cup win last Saturday on New York Hurricane gave her a sixth career win.
She duly celebrated by notching her seventh winner on the Howley-trained Makalu on Sunday at Seymour.
Howley could not be happier or prouder of Munro and her amazing cups success.
"She is riding really well. We have been working on showing her different strengths and putting her on a few different horses just to try and show the world what she's got," he said.
"(Saturday) was probably her best ride. She was able to really absorb the pressure and judge things really well.
Howley was equally pleased to see New York Hurricane bounce back from a minor setback following his previous start at Sandown to notch up his fifth win in 29 starts.
"He got a bit crook after his last run, so we gave him a bit of a freshen up and he's come back really well," he said.
"He's jumping well at the moment and has really matured in that sense.
"We just tried to get Dani to absorb that pressure early and I thought she did a really good job to just let it all unfold, keep him on the bridle, but keep the pressure on.
"She was just able to get a bit of breather mid-race. She was just smoking the pipe at the top of the lane and was ready to let go.
"She gave him his head and he quickened beautifully and put them away. It was pretty soft late and he pulled up pretty well."
(Saturday) was probably Dani's best ride. She was able to really absorb the pressure and judge things really well.- Liam Howley
Much like his trainer and jockey, New York Hurricane has shown an affinity for Bendigo, with two wins, a second and two thirds in seven starts, including a third in the $250,000 VOBIS Gold Rush in 2022.
"I was umming and ahhing whether I go to Sandown and run in the (benchmark) 78 on Saturday, but I just thought the claim and the fact that he always runs well at Bendigo that he was just ready to win," Howley said.
"But Bendigo was the right track for him and it all unfolded really well.
"He's put together quite a consistent record - he's getting up around the $300,000 mark ($271,350).
"For a $70,000 purchase, he's done a really good job.
"He's had a really good prep. His first-up run at Wangaratta, he wasn't quite ready, but it was a super run.
"But he's been in a good spot all prep.
"I'd like to think at some point we could get him back to being city class."
His owners include a syndicate from the Northcote City soccer club in Melbourne, who celebrated in style on-course on Saturday.
While Howley will now look for a suitable city race for New York Hurricane, he said Munro had a lasting reminder of her first race and cup win on Bainbridge.
"She actually has him as a pleasure horse on her property," he said.
"She's done well."
New York Hurricane's win gave Howley his fifth country cup win of the 2023-24 season, adding to the four won by Station One, including Dunkeld, Traralgon, Woodend and Marong.
Also placed in the Kyneton, Woodford and Great Western cups, the five-year-old gelding is expected to be one of the leading contenders for this season's Country Racing Victoria horse of the year award.
2022 Kyneton Cup: Station One
2023 Elmore Cup: Bainbridge
2024: Marong Cup: Station One
2024 Elmore Cup: New York Hurricane
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.