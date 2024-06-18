Brrr, it's cold: tell us just how much

The weather. It's always a topic of conversation (sometimes the first thing mentioned).
This week it's been how cold its been. We've been comparing notes in the office about how low did it go so far - the winner has been -2.5 degrees.
The upside of the cold is frosts. And what beautiful pictures in the early hours these provide.
Throw in some mist rising through a bleary dawn and you've got the recipe for wonder.
Have you snapped some great cold-weather pictures this week as we head towards the Winter Solstice on Friday? We'd love to see them. Send them to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Also let us us know how low the temp went where you are.
As Bendigo looks to the future, Ben Loughran and Jonathan Magrath have been delving into just how many new homes are going to be needed to keep pace with people wanting to move here. Find out what they discovered.
And in sport, Adam Bourke has crunched the data and found Lachlan Tardrew and Brad Bernacki are the best players in the Bendigo footy league. What's their secret?
Keep warm on another chilly day.
Juanita Greville, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.