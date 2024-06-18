Hosking's return helps bolster ruck stocks for flag contender

Strathfieldsaye is hoping the long-awaited return of a key player will help the Storm take the next step against the BFNL pacesetters.
Number one ruckman Tim Hosking played his first senior game of the season on Saturday and first-year coach Luke Freeman was immediately impressed by the big man.
While a 226-point thumping of Maryborough is not exactly the high-pressure encounter the Storm will face against Sandhurst or Gisborne, the way Hosking blew the cobwebs off left the Storm with plenty to smile about.
"You don't realise how important he is for us until he actually plays,'' Freeman of Hosking.
"(Against Maryborough) he was great, not only with his ruck work, but his pure size around the ground.
"To have him out there makes our midfielders walk a little taller.
"It's no disrespect to the boys who have filled his role, but Tim makes a big difference to us.
"With him in the team, the other guys get to play roles they're more accustomed to and they don't have to carry the load in the ruck.
"We look forward to having Tim for the rest of the year."
Hosking played 13 games last year and was named in the Storm's best eight times.
With a couple more games under his belt, Hosking would be a viable option to replace injured Gisborne ruckman Braidon Blake in the BFNL inter-league squad to play the Victorian Amateur Football Association next month.
The other ruckman already in the training squad - Eaglehawk's Brayden Frost - hasn't played since round six after undertaking an overseas holiday.
The BFNL inter-league squad will train on Wednesday night where coach Ashley Connick and his selectors will discuss the ruck conundrum.
Options include using Castlemaine's Michael Hartley or Eaglehawk's Jonty Neaves in a mobile ruck/forward combination or drafting in another ruckman.
On top of Blake's absence, the BFNL has also lost Castlemaine playmaker Bailey Henderson, who withdrew from the squad because of an interstate commitment that weekend.
Sandhurst midfielder Noah Walsh is also unlikely to be fit in time for the July 6 inter-league clash.
Walsh has had a setback in his return from a quad injury and is certain to miss this Saturday's game against Kangaroo Flat.
The Dragons play Gisborne the following week before the general bye for inter-league.
Sandhurst co-coach Bryce Curnow had successful surgery on his broken thumb and is hopeful of returning to action for the final two home and away rounds.
