'Demolition condition' appropriate for Maiden Gully residential zone: VCAT

The owners of a property at Maiden Gully will be forced to demolish two sheds used for fixing cars if they go ahead with subdividing the land before building a new house on it.
The condition, which was imposed by the City of Greater Bendigo on a planning permit for the subdivision of the property, was reaffirmed by a Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) hearing on the matter last month.
Emmaline Drive resident Nigel Clarke had applied to VCAT to review the requirement, which he regarded as unfair and unnecessary.
The matter was heard by VCAT member Donna D'Alessandro on May 31.
The tribunal heard the proposed subdivision would see Mr Clarke's 4255 square metre irregularly-shaped parcel of land split into one lot of 1536 square metres with a single storey residence on it, and a second, rear, lot of 2690 square metres containing the two sheds, together with electricity and water supply easements.
Ms D'Alessandro noted the council had pointed out the subdivision was fairly consistent with "a trend toward reducing lot sizes to around 1500-2000 square metres".
The tribunal heard Mr Clarke intended to build a house on Lot 2 in the future.
According to his planner Paul Connolly, while objections to the sheds might have been influenced by their having been used in the past for commercial purposes, this had been only for a brief period and would not happen again.
However, the COGB's senior town planner Laura Gillespie argued that, under the planning legislation, after the property was divided the sheds would no longer be "ancillary" because the second lot would no longer contain a house.
In her written reasons, Ms D'Alessandro said she agreed that Mr Clarke's subdivision proposal adequately addressed design and development overlays, neighbourhood character, relevant housing policy and bushfire management considerations.
However, the tribunal member ruled that despite the owner's intention to build a new house on Lot 2, without the house there now, the subdivision would change "the outcome and use of the land".
"Once Lot 1 is established, the sheds will no longer be ancillary to the residential dwelling because the dwelling is contained on Lot 2," she concluded.
The sheds would then be defined as "stores", which under the legislation are defined as "land used to store goods, machinery or vehicles".
She therefore concluded the council's demolition condition was "a fair and reasonable planning outcome", given the provisions of the general residential zone the land is located in, and granted a permit to include the condition.
Ms Alessandro noted she had given no weight to arguments made by the COGB about the sheds hindering future design options or the issue of whether they might be used commercially, including any enforcement proceedings that might be underway.
