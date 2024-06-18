How plastic from a piece of cheese landed Ken in hospital having surgery

What started out as a countryside getaway with his family for Melbourne man Ken Bannan has ended with a lengthy stay in Bendigo Health and major surgery.
The 67-year-old was taking a trip up with his son-in-law and his grandson to the Warburton's Bridge area on a gold prospecting trip for what he described as a "boys' trip".
Despite feeling stomach pain that week, Mr Bannan persevered and managed to enjoy both the Friday and the Saturday before the pain he was experiencing became too much on Sunday.
After visiting the Castlemaine Hospital he was told to instead go to Bendigo Health where he ended up in the emergency department.
Mr Bannan said the rest of the night was a bit of a blur but after waiting for a few hours he was given an MRI, CT scan and multiple X-rays.
It was discovered his bowel was blocked but it was unknown what was causing it.
Mr Bannan said he was given two different contrast liquids to drink to see what was passing through his system and where it may have been stopping.
"It turned out some of the contrast liquid had moved through my bowel and they were reasonably happy and saying 'alright we'll send you home the next day'," he said.
However, after health professionals found out he planned on driving to Melbourne they advised against it and kept him a further day on solid food.
Mr Bannan said further check-ups found his bowel was blocked again.
"They did another X-ray and went 'okay, something is not right here'," he said.
"To make a decision to go in and operate on someone is a big decision. There are a dozen people you are tying up (for the procedure).
"Secondly, if they go in and don't find anything, well, what is the patient going to say."
After going under the knife, the surgical team removed around 20cm of his intestine and found a rolled up piece of plastic.
It is believed the plastic was wrapping that had not been fully removed from cheese Mr Bannan had consumed.
Mr Bannan said he was very grateful for the treatment he received at Bendigo Health from the moment he walked into emergency to lying in his bed in the recovery unit.
"I just appreciate the fact that these people had the guts to make a decision that was in the end life-saving because if I had gone home when they wanted to send me home I probably wouldn't be here today," he said.
"They made a decision, it was the right decision. I am here today because of it and I can only thank the hospital, the surgical staff, the nurses."
Mr Bannan said the episode had cause strain on himself and his family given his wife is also battling her own health issues in Melbourne.
The recent retiree said he "just wants to enjoy life" and he was glad to be going home in the near future and was hoping for a speedy recovery.
