PHOTOS: Sandhurst division secondary school football carnival

Catherine McCauley College and Weeroona College Bendigo were successful in the Sandhurst Division Year 9/10 boys football carnival.
CMC won the Pool A competition to advance to the Loddon Mallee Finals later in the year.
CMC proved too good for Bendigo South East, Crusoe and Marist colleges as well as Girton Grammar.
WCB took out the Poll B competition against East Loddon, Victory and Eaglehawk secondary colleges.
Pool A - Marist 4.6 (30) d Crusoe 4.3 (27), BSE 2.4 (16) d Girton 1.5 (11), Girton 9.1 (55) d Marist 2.3 (15), CMC 6.6 (42) d Crusoe 1.2 (8), CMC 6.2 (38) d Girton 2.2 (14), BSE 9.10 (64) d Marist 0.1 (1), CMC 5.7 (37) d BSE 3.4 (22), Girton 3.3 (21) d Crusoe 1.4 (10), CMC 8.5 (53) d Marist 1.1 (7), BSE 10.4 (64) d Crusoe 4.2 (26).
Pool B - East Loddon 5.5 (35) d Victory 3.1 (19), Weeroona 6.7 (43) d Eaglehawk 3.4 (22), Weeroona 10.6 (66) d Victory 0.0 (0), East Loddon 7.2 (44) d Eaglehawk 6.1 (37), Weeroona 8.5 (53) d East Loddon 1.3 (9), Eaglehawk 6.8 (44) d Victory 4.3 (27).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.