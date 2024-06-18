Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Photos

PHOTOS: Sandhurst division secondary school football carnival

Updated June 18 2024 - 4:11pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Girton Grammar try to work the ball forward against Bendigo South East College at Tuesday's secondary school football carnival. Picture by Darren Howe
Girton Grammar try to work the ball forward against Bendigo South East College at Tuesday's secondary school football carnival. Picture by Darren Howe

Catherine McCauley College and Weeroona College Bendigo were successful in the Sandhurst Division Year 9/10 boys football carnival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.