Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Ice, ice, baby: only nine days to go before skaters rule Hargreaves Mall

DC
By David Chapman
Updated June 19 2024 - 8:30am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ice skaters are set to take over Hargreaves mall next week. Picture supplied
Ice skaters are set to take over Hargreaves mall next week. Picture supplied

It's only nine more days until Bendigo residents will be able to get their skates on and glide through Hargreaves Mall.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.