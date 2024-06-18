Ice, ice, baby: only nine days to go before skaters rule Hargreaves Mall

It's only nine more days until Bendigo residents will be able to get their skates on and glide through Hargreaves Mall.
'Stars on Ice' - an outdoor, pop-up mobile ice skating rink - will be placed in the middle of the mall from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, July 14.
It's hoped the rink will revitalise the mall which has copped criticism in recent times for being unattractive following a raft of shop closures and an alleged arson attack which damaged a tobacco shop and surrounding businesses.
In announcing the pop-up ice skating rink in April, City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said she hoped it would provide "a fantastic winter festival atmosphere, similar to what we see in many North American and European cities".
Considering the frost and icy conditions of the past week in the city, may Bendigo residents would consider they are already living through a Northern Hemisphere winter.
The ice skating rink will coincide with the return of the Electric Wonderland in Rosalind Park.
Bendigo Tourism marketing manager Glenn Harvey said Electric Wonderland promised to be an unforgettable experience for the entire family.
It will feature light installations which celebrate the Lunar Year of the Dragon, gastronomy, interactive pathways, laser lights, thousands and thousands of fairy lights - as well as a 40m replica of Bendigo's Sacred Heart Cathedral.
"Over several years, Electric Wonderland has developed into a must-see attraction and has become a beacon for winter fun during the school holidays," Mr Harvey said.
"It's wonderful to see it reimagined each year and I can't wait to see how organisers present another fantastic show for our community."
'Stars On Ice' will be open daily from 10am to 9pm (last session starts at 8pm).
Tickets are $24 for adults, $19 for children (6-15 years) and $15 for toddlers (2-5 years). Ticket prices include skate hire.
Skate sessions run for 45 minutes and start on the hour.
Electric Wonderland will run Sunday to Thursday from 6pm to 9pm and Friday and Saturday 6pm to 10pm.
Tickets are between $20 and $22 for adults $11 to $13 for children.
Children aged two years 2 years and under enter free.
