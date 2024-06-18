Why Lachlan Tardrew and Brad Bernacki are the best players in BFNL

Sandhurst's Lachlan Tardrew and Gisborne's Brad Bernacki's success is built around the same crucial trait, according to their respective coaches.
Tardrew and Bernacki have dominated the opening half of the BFNL season and they head several key statistical areas through nine rounds.
Tardrew and Bernacki top the league in disposals, contested disposals, ground ball gets, clearances and centre clearances.
They're both in the top five in inside 50s, while Tardrew is number one in goal involvements and is third in tackles.
Their form comes as no surprise to Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick and Gisborne coach Rob Waters who put down the star duo's success to the same reason - work ethic.
"Lachlan is as well-prepared a footballer as I've ever seen,'' Connick said of the former Collingwood VFL skipper.
"He does so much extra work and looks after himself incredibly well. He's been a great role model for our other guys because they see how hard he works.
"You've got to have a certain level of talent, but his repetition of the basic stuff at training is sensational.
"All through pre-season he used to do 45 minutes of extra training before we started each session. The first couple of weeks he was doing it by himself, but from then on we've probably had a group of 15 players that will do work with him before training.
"He's been incredibly consistent and there's no surprise why because he does all the work."
Bernacki is back with Gisborne full-time this year after spending 2023 on Essendon's VFL list.
"Brad has natural ability, but he keeps working hard and raising the standard,'' Waters said of Bernacki.
"He sets the standard with work ethic, fitness and recovery. He looks after himself... he's like most young blokes who like to have a couple of beers on a Saturday night, but on Sunday he's putting the work in.
"He's probably spent more time in the midfield and less in the forward line than he has in previous years. We'd like to get him forward a bit more because he can be so damaging. The good thing is that he spends time teaching our young midfielders and makes them better players.
"He's only 23, so he himself is still learning. He's had to learn to cope with being tagged most weeks, which is something all the good players have to do. He's getting better at that and, as a team, we're getting better at supporting him through that out on the field."
Now that each BFNL club has played each other once, the Premier Data stats paint a fair picture of just how well individuals and teams have performed through the first half of the season.
The player that has potentially flown under the radar is Strathfieldsaye defender Cooper Jones.
Jones leads the league in marks, is second in intercept marks and is 10th in possessions.
Hampered by injuries the previous two years, Jones is back to his best form and is a key reason why the Storm sit in third place on the ladder.
One of the most improved players in the league is Kangaroo Flat's Ethan Roberts.
The Roos' midfielder has taken his game to another level this year and he sits inside the top 10 in the BFNL in clearances, ground ball gets and tackles.
Despite Golden Square's drop in form this year, Jayden Burke continues to rule the BFNL airwaves.
No player has taken more contested marks through nine games than Burke, who has returned to a key forward post in 2024 after spending most of last year's premiership campaign in defence.
His Bulldog team-mate Jordan Rosengren has had the best run with the whistle this season.
Rosengren has had 24 free kicks in his favour this year - four more than the next best in Eaglehawk ruckman Brayden Frost and Bernacki.
Castlemaine coach Michael Hartley has had a big impact on the BFNL in his first season in the league.
The key position player is second in the league in marks, sixth in contested marks, fifth in goals and, arguably his most impressive stat, second in forward 50 tackles.
Sandhurst veteran Nick Stagg is the leading tackler in the competition.
DISPOSALS
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 309
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 278
Coby Perry (Mb) 267
Lachlan Gill (SS) 263
Brody Haddow (SB) 260
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 255
Matt Harvey (SS) 248
Luke Ellings (KF) 243
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 242
Cooper Jones (SS) 236
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 159
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 152
Braidon Blake (Gis) 145
Brody Haddow (SB) 135
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 129
Jordan Rosengren (GS) 117
Coby Perry (Mb) 116
Billy Evans (Eh) 112
Ethan Roberts (KF) 112
Macey Eaton (GS) 111
GROUNDBALL GETS
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 100
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 93
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 93
Brody Haddow (SB) 91
Lachlan Gill (SS) 81
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 79
Ethan Roberts (KF) 76
Luke Ellings (KF) 72
Jordan Rosengren (GS) 71
Anthony Zimmerman (SB) 71
MARKS
Cooper Jones (SS) 96
Michael Hartley (Cm) 75
Matt Harvey (SS) 68
Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 65
Cobi Maxted (Sh) 65
Cody Brooks (SB) 65
Lachlan Gill (SS) 64
Fergus Greene (Sh) 63
Harry Luxmoore (Gis) 63
Brody Haddow (SB) 62
CONTESTED MARKS
Jayden Burke (GS) 32
Fergus Greene (Sh) 30
James Schischka (SS) 27
Cobi Maxted (Sh) 26
Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 24
Michael Hartley (Cm) 21
Harry Luxmoore (Gis) 20
Zac Denahy (Gis) 19
Bailey Henderson (Cm) 18
Braidon Blake (Gis) 18
CLEARANCES
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 89
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 88
Braidon Blake (Gis) 81
Brody Haddow (SB) 72
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 69
Coby Perry (Mb) 65
Jordan Rosengren (GS) 65
Ethan Roberts (KF) 58
Luke Ellings (KF) 57
Billy Evans (Eh) 56
CENTRE CLEARANCES
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 41
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 32
Braidon Blake (Gis) 29
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 28
Brody Haddow (SB) 27
Coby Perry (Mb) 25
Lachlan Gill (SS) 19
Luke Ellings (KF) 18
Anthony Zimmerman (SB) 18
Riley Wilson (SS) 18
FREES FOR
Jordan Rosengren (GS) 24
Brayden Frost (Eh) 20
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 20
Ryan Bourke (Gis) 17
Riley Wilson (SS) 16
Zavier Murley (Cm) 15
Tom Myers (Mb) 15
Justin Bateson (Eh) 15
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 15
Braidon Blake (Gis) 15
HIT OUTS
Braidon Blake (Gis) 292
Connor Sexton (Sh) 259
Toby Roberts (KF) 229
Tom Myers (Mb) 192
Brayden Frost (Eh) 192
Tanner Rayner (GS) 156
Jack Scanlon (Gis) 132
George Simpson (SS) 130
Lloyd Butcher (Cm) 126
Bailey Ilsley (Eh) 124
INSIDE 50s
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 53
Jordan Rosengren (GS) 51
Luke Ellings (KF) 51
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 48
Kalan Huntly (Cm) 47
Brody Haddow (SB) 44
Lachlan Gill (SS) 42
Cobi Maxted (Sh) 39
Cooper Smith (Sh) 39
Matt Harvey (SS) 39
TACKLES
Nick Stagg (Sh) 57
Joel Mullen (Eh) 52
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 50
Tom Strauch (GS) 49
Ethan Roberts (KF) 46
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 45
Riley Wilson (SS) 42
Jackson Cardillo (Gis) 42
Zavier Murley (Cm) 41
Justin Bateson (Eh) 41
GOAL INVOLVEMENTS
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 72
Fergus Greene (Sh) 70
James Schischka (SS) 66
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 56
Jake McLean (Sh) 52
Harry Luxmoore (Gis) 49
Brock Harvey (SB) 48
Nick Stagg (Sh) 47
Cobi Maxted (Sh) 46
Pat McKenna (Gis) 44
