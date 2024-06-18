A life of freedom in Bendigo: refugees in their own words on what that means

What does freedom mean to me?
That was the theme for Bendigo Community Health's Refugee Week event which was held in the city's CBD on Tuesday, June 18.
With a pin-board and a stack of sticky notes, people were encouraged to write down their responses and pin them up to let everyone know what freedom meant to them.
Many of the responses were written in people's native tongue and centred around the ability to choose to live a life that was of the person's own decisions.
"(The) possibility to choose peace, mutual respect, life without boundaries," one person wrote.
"The opportunity to meet and learn about a variety of culture," another person wrote.
"(The) opportunity to make my own decisions if they are right or wrong," a third note said.
Bendigo Community Health humanitarian settlement program case manager Sue Ghalayini said the event allowed people to express themselves and their cultures in safety.
She said it also allowed people to talk to either a refugee or a service which helped relocate and settle them and their families in Bendigo.
Ms Ghalayini said the organisation had settled more than 1500 people in the region who had arrived in her 11 years at the organisation.
"We work with the families from the day they arrive basically," she said.
"We meet with them, we take them through every aspect of their new lives here in Australia, we make sure we get them into our health system, get them concession cards and support their journey for the next 12 to 18 months."
Ms Ghalayini said it was a great feeling for her to be considered a part of the refugee and their families' community given the work they do.
She said despite living far from their homelands, the refugees in Bendigo still had a great amount of pride in who they were and their customs.
"To see them here today being free to make their own choices ... they are free to choose their own religion, where they live," Ms Ghalayini said.
"(The Refugee Event) for me is a culmination of everything we have done prior that has led to what we are seeing here with the community celebrating and showcasing who they are, where they are from and seeing as well that they are so proud of their culture."
The event at the Bendigo Library gardens also included an art display, stalls from various organisations and a set up of a traditional home for a refugee.
Refugee Week runs until June 22.
