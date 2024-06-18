Something special brewing at Strikers, says midcourt ace Chelsea Sartori

STAR midcourter Chelsea Sartori believes the Bendigo Strikers are building something special for the future in their first season in Victoria's premier netball competition.
The Strikers - one of two new clubs in the VNL championship division this season - have exceeded most expectations on their way to an ultra-competitive 5-9 record.
What that win-loss record doesn't show is that they have lost a handful of those games by six or fewer goals, including one each by one and two goals.
The one-goal loss came in round six against the Casey Demons, who will be the Strikers' opponents on Wednesday night at the State Netball Centre.
They had their chances to win, leading by two goals with about two minutes to play, before the more experienced Demons steadied in the final stages to claim the points.
Sartori, one of the Strikers' two vice-captains this season, said while their narrow losses this season had been gut-wrenching, they were all part of the learning curve for the championship newcomers.
She is adamant that should they find themselves in a similar position against the Demons this time around, she expected the Strikers to fully capitalise on their chances.
"I'm sure we are playing a lot better netball now. We are getting better and better with each week that comes," said Sartori, the BFNL's reigning Betty Thompson medallist.
"It's a very special group.
"Everything Tracey and Carol (head coach Tracey Brereton and director of coaching Carol Cathcart) are teaching us is becoming very rewarding as we are actually bringing what we do at training out onto the court.
"Fingers crossed we can get another win (on Wednesday).
"It's coming, as at the moment, everyone is beating everyone in this league. It's actually a lot closer than people think, and it just depends on who rocks up for which side each week.
"We're sitting 10th on the ladder, but we are beating teams that are fifth.
"We know we can do it - it's just a matter of belief."
The Strikers will be looking to rebound from a 21-goal loss last week to competition leaders, the City West Falcons.
They were able to match it with the reigning premiers for a half, trailing by only one goal at the main break, before the Falcons pulled away in the second half.
It left the Strikers in 10th place on the ladder, with six games to play, 12 points behind a trio of teams from fourth to sixth, including Hawks, Geelong Cougars and Melbourne University Lightning.
Three of their final six games will be against bona fide finals contenders.
Sartori, who was often called on to lead her side into battle early in the season in the absence of skipper Meg Williams, said if they couldn't be there themselves, the Strikers were determined to shape the final four.
"We have been working really hard. It's crazy to think we have only got six games to go," she said.
"We've actually spoken about the rest of the season being the reason to keep playing and striving to get better.
"Maybe finals won't be an option, but hopefully we can upset a few teams and shape those finals a bit and keep working towards doing Bendigo proud in VNL.
"I think we are doing a really good job.
"Some of the clubs that have come into this league when they are new have hardly won any games, so for us to win five games already, with some good chances ahead to win a few more, has laid a strong foundation."
Following their clash with the Demons, Sartori said the Strikers were eagerly looking forward to their third of three games against the Western Warriors this Sunday at Red Energy Arena.
1. City West Falcons 13-1 (128.10%)
2. Boroondara Express 10-4-1 (112%)
3. North East Blaze 10-6 (106.92%)
4. Hawks 7-5-2 (109.01%)
5. Geelong Cougars 8-7 (104.65%)
6. Melbourne University Lightning 8-7 (101.15%)
7. Southern Saints 8-7 (101.15%)
8. Casey Demons 6-9 (95.14%)
9. Western Warriors 5-8-1 (97.35%)
10. Bendigo Strikers 5-9 (97.98%)
11. Peninsula Waves 0-15 (61.46%)
Bendigo Strikers v Casey Demons
Geelong Cougars v City West Falcons
Peninsula Waves v North East Blaze
Western Warriors v Boroondara Express
Southern Saints v Hawks
Melbourne University Lightning bye
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.