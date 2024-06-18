Capable Strikers eyeing a 23-and-under VNL upset over Casey Demons

BENDIGO Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling said his side must be on its game early to unsettle the Casey Demons in Wednesday night's Victorian Netball League contest in Melbourne.
The Strikers will be aiming to rebound from a disappointing performance last Wednesday night against City West Falcons, as they look to finish their debut season in Victoria's premier netball competition full of momentum.
Entering round 17, the Strikers are in 10th place on the ladder.
They will join the ninth-placed Demons on four wins for the season with a victory on Wednesday night.
To do that, they will need to turn around a 10-goal loss from earlier in the season against Casey, in a game in which the Strikers won one of four quarters and only lost the last one by one goal, but paid the price for a sluggish start, finding themselves 12 goals down at half time.
Cowling identified a bright start to the game as a key to his side's chances.
"We obviously lost last time, but it's one of those games we look back on and think we could have won," he said.
"We seemed to have a bit of a lapse in each quarter and that cost us.
"But it's definitely a winnable game. In fact, I think our next five games are all winnable."
With games to follow against the Western Warriors (11th) in Bendigo on Sunday and the following Sunday in Ballarat against the Geelong Cougars (fifth), who the Strikers beat earlier in the season, Cowling said his side was determined to finish their season off as strongly and proudly as possible.
"Every single week we build and that has showed the last couple of weeks, matching it for periods against some of the top teams," he said.
"It's a shame we don't have another six weeks after the season ends to get another crack at some teams, as I do feel we have gotten better against most of them the second time around.
"But it has been pleasing to see our progression, so from here we'd like to finish the season off strongly.
"We don't want to just go out there to play, we want to shake up the top four if we can and to make things as hard as possible for those teams vying for finals."
Experienced VNL player Chloe Langley (formerly City West Falcons) looms as a key player for the Strikers against the Demons, after producing her best game of the season for her BFNL club Kangaroo Flat last Saturday in a six-goal win over reigning premiers Gisborne.
Fellow shooter Mia McCrann-Peters was the standout in last week's loss to the Falcons, finishing with 27 goals at 93 per cent.
