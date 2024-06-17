WATCH: BFNL highlights round nine and statistical leaderboards

Check out which individuals and which teams got the job done in round nine of the Bendigo Football Netball League.
You can also watch some of the best highlights from the round including, a stunning first quarter from a forward, a goal of the day contender from a Castlemaine star and a goal on debut for a young Storm player.
DISPOSALS
Strathfieldsaye 433
Gisborne 424
Sandhurst 364
Eaglehawk 354
Castlemaine 320
Kangaroo Flat 312
South Bendigo 284
Maryborough 217
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
Strathfieldsaye 191
Gisborne 175
Kangaroo Flat 156
Sandhurst 156
Eaglehawk 143
Castlemaine 127
South Bendigo 115
Maryborough 100
CLEARANCES
Strathfieldsaye 53
Gisborne 52
Kangaroo Flat 50
Eaglehawk 41
South Bendigo 40
Castlemaine 39
Maryborough 33
Sandhurst 29
CENTRE CLEARANCES
Strathfieldsaye 21
Eaglehawk 14
Sandhurst 12
Gisborne 11
Maryborough 9
Kangaroo Flat 8
South Bendigo 8
Castlemaine 7
MARKS
Sandhurst 111
Castlemaine 110
Strathfieldsaye 110
Eaglehawk 106
Gisborne 96
South Bendigo 86
Kangaroo Flat 57
Maryborough 37
CONTESTED MARKS
Strathfieldsaye 25
Sandhurst 22
Kangaroo Flat 15
South Bendigo 14
Gisborne 13
Castlemaine 11
Eaglehawk 9
Maryborough 8
INTERCEPT MARKS
Castlemaine 27
Sandhurst 23
Strathfieldsaye 22
Gisborne 16
South Bendigo 14
Eaglehawk 12
Kangaroo Flat 12
Maryborough 5
TACKLES
Gisborne 77
South Bendigo 67
Eaglehawk 59
Maryborough 58
Sandhurst 57
Kangaroo Flat 56
Strathfieldsaye 42
Castlemaine 40
FORWARD 50 TACKLES
Sandhurst 20
Gisborne 16
Strathfieldsaye 14
Eaglehawk 10
Kangaroo Flat 7
South Bendigo 4
Maryborough 3
Castlemaine 2
INSIDE 50s
Strathfieldsaye 86
Eaglehawk 62
Gisborne 60
Sandhurst 59
Kangaroo Flat 38
Castlemaine 29
South Bendigo 27
Maryborough 11
ONE PERCENTERS
Kangaroo Flat 60
Gisborne 59
Maryborough 48
South Bendigo 43
Castlemaine 34
Eaglehawk 28
Strathfieldsaye 28
Sandhurst 23
RANKING POINTS
Lachlan Gill (SS) 246
James Schischka (SS) 212
Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 201
Joel Mullen (Eh) 182
Riley Wilson (SS) 177
Michael Hartley (Cm) 171
Coby Perry (Mb) 168
Bradley Bernacki (Gis) 167
Jack Scanlon (Gis) 159
Macklan Lord (Gis) 155
DISPOSALS
Lachlan Gill (SS) 42
Coby Perry (Mb) 41
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 38
Ash Humphrey (Mb) 37
Riley Wilson (Gis) 37
Jaidi Jackson-Leahy (SS) 36
Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 35
Ryan Eyre (Cm) 33
Joel Mullen (Eh) 32
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 32
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
Coby Perry (Mb) 22
Lachlan Gill (SS) 21
Zavier Murley (Cm) 20
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 19
Joel Mullen (Eh) 18
Caleb Sheahan (Cm) 17
Macklan Lord (Gis) 16
Ash Humphrey (Mb) 16
Zac Pallpratt (Sh) 16
Kyle Symons (KF) 15
MARKS
Ryan Eyre (Cm) 18
James Schischka (SS) 12
Jake McLean (Sh) 11
Cooper Jones (SS) 11
Lachlan Gill (SS) 11
Bailey Henderson (Cm) 10
Liam Wilkinson (Cm) 10
Michael Hartley (Cm) 10
Cam McGlashan (Eh) 10
Charlie Langford (Eh) 10
INTERCEPT MARKS
Cooper Jones (SS) 7
Liam Wilkinson (Cm) 6
Michael Hartley (Cm) 6
Isaac Ruff (Sh) 6
Charlie Langford (Eh) 5
Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 5
Ryan Eyre (Cm) 4
Corey Ash (KF) 4
Isaiah Miller (SB) 4
Bailey Henderson (Cm) 3
CLEARANCES
Coby Perry (Mb) 13
Lachlan Gill (SS) 12
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 11
Caleb Sheahan (SS) 10
Zavier Murley (Cm) 9
Billy Evans (Eh) 9
Macklan Lord (Gis) 9
Kyle Symons (KF) 9
Ash Humphrey (Mb) 9
Bailey Ilsley (Eh) 8
CENTRE CLEARANCES
Coby Perry (Mb) 6
Joel Mullen (Eh) 5
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 4
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh) 4
Caleb Sheahan (SS) 4
Lachlan Gill (SS) 4
Riley Wilson (SS) 4
Bailey Ilsley (Eh) 3
Billy Evans (Eh) 3
Macklan Lord (Gis) 3
TACKLES
Joel Mullen (Eh) 13
Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 10
Macklan Lord (Gis) 8
Lachlan Gill (SS) 8
Bailey Ilsley (Eh) 7
Jake Normington (Gis) 7
Pat McKenna (Gis) 7
Ryan Bourke (Gis) 7
Lachlan Hood (Sh) 7
Brody Haddow (SB) 7
GOAL INVOLVEMENTS
James Schischka (SS) 17
Jaidi Jackson-Leahy (SS) 14
Lachlan Gill (SS) 11
Riley Wilson (SS) 11
Cooper Jones (SS) 10
Fergus Greene (Sh) 9
Zach Charles (SS) 9
Caleb Sheahan (SS) 8
Macklan Lord (Gis) 7
Bode Stevens (SS) 7
INSIDE 50s
Lachlan Gill (SS) 17
Caleb Ernst (SS) 10
Marcus Angove (Eh) 9
Macklan Lord (Gis) 9
Clayton Holmes (Eh) 7
Joel Mullen (Eh)7
Ryan Bourke (Gis) 7
Lachlan Tardrew (Sh)7
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 6
Cobi Maxted (Sh) 6
GROUNDBALL GETS
Zavier Murley (Cm) 17
Joel Mullen (Eh) 15
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 13
Macklan Lord (Gis) 12
Ethan Roberts (KF) 12
Lachlan Gill (SS) 12
Lachlan Dalziel (KF) 11
Brody Haddow (SB) 11
Caleb Sheahan (SS) 11
Sam Thompson (Eh) 10
