Strathdale edges out Epsom in Bendigo soccer classic, Hawks back in form

The CV League One season has reached the halfway point and it's hard to see how the men's and women's ladder leaders can lose their respective championships.
League One Men leader Tatura and League One Women leader Spring Gully United finished the first half of the season with perfect 7-0 records.
Tatura holds a six-point advantage in the race for the men's championship, while Spring Gully is one game and a hefty goal difference clear of Shepparton United in the women's championship.
While the battle for top spot and the championship in both competitions appears as good as over, the tussle for finals positions will go down to the wire.
In League One Men, Strathdale took a big step towards a finals berth when it saw off Epsom 3-2 in an enthralling battle at Beischer Park on Saturday.
Coming off two-straight defeats, the Blues fell behind when Epsom left-footer Travis Robertson curled a corner over the Strathdale keeper and inside the back post for a remarkable goal.
The Scorpions looked the better side for the first half an hour, but the momentum changed on the back of one sublime pass from Strathdale midfielder Alex Medway.
Medway received the ball just inside his own half and launched a long pass that sliced through the Epsom defence and found exciting youngster Ethan Basilewsky on the charge cutting inside from the right.
Basilewsky controlled the ball and slammed it into the back of the net to level the scores.
In the last play before half-time the Blues took the lead when experienced defender Nick Watson headed home a corner.
The game turned again in the early stages of the second half when Strathdale's Beau Hetherington was sent off for a second yellow card offence.
That left the Blues vulnerable and the Scorpions threw everything at the home side.
The Strathalde defence held together strongly and against the run of play the Blues worked the ball forward and influential midfielder Keian Tramm was taken down in the box.
Lonain Burnett put away the resulting penalty kick and the Blues led 3-1.
Epsom didn't throw in the towel. Despite losing centre-back Liam Christensen to a nasty head gash, the Scorpions pounded the ball forward and were eventually rewarded when they were awarded a penalty which was calmly slotted home by Cooper Arkinstall.
The visitors pushed everyone forward in the dying stages in a bid to level the scores, but Strathdale held on to collect the three points.
"It was a hard game,'' Strathdale coach Kane Goldsworthy said.
"Epsom is very well set-up... and they were quite difficult to deal with.
"It was a good win considering we went down and had to come back to get the result. It was a must-win for us if we wanted to stay in the top four."
Goldsworthy lauded the performances of Tramm, Watson and the hard-working Riley Tresize.
The result left the Blues in fourth place with 13 points - five clear of fifth-placed Shepparton SC and nine points clear of Epsom in sixth place.
Tatura completed a perfect first half of the season when it defeated Shepparton SC 6-2.
Young gun Xavier Black and the in-form Fraser Gosstray scored two goals each for the Ibises, while Tristan Zito and Tim Lardner also found the back of the net.
Shepparton SC could take solace from the fact it was the first team this championship season to score two goals in a game against the Ibises.
FC Eaglehawk bounced back to form with an impressive 4-1 win over Shepparton United.
Co-coach Keegan Smyth and Jesse Matthews scored two goals each for a Borough side that consolidated second spot on the ladder.
Shepparton South stayed in touch with the Hawks by defeating Spring Gully 8-2 at Stanley Avenue.
South star Stephen Appiah scored his third-straight hat-trick at championship level to lead his side to victory.
Forward Joel Aitken and coach Lewis Coyle also scored twice for South. Gully's goals were scored by Flynn Hartigan.
Seven games, seven wins, no losses and a goal difference of plus 31 - there's not much more Spring Gully could have done in the first half of the League One Women's season.
The Reds consolidated top spot thanks to a 6-0 win over Shepparton South on Saturday.
Exciting youngster Maddie White scored two goals for the Reds, while Letesha Bawden, Paige Conder, Abbey Reid and Bella Goggin added their names to the score sheet in another imposing performance from the home side.
Shepparton United remains in second place after it put five goals past an understrength FC Eaglehawk side.
Hawks coach Zac Burchell said Shepparton United was impressive, but he still leaned towards Spring Gully for the title.
"Shepparton United are a good side,'' Burchell said.
"They're right up there with Spring Gully, but I'd still have Spring Gully as the frontrunners.
"We only had 11 players because of a couple of injuries, but we went up there and gave it a red hot crack. It was 0-0 up until just before half-time, but we conceded two goals.
"In the second half we ran out of legs, but I was proud of the way the girls went about it."
Strathfieldsaye Colts United remains in the hunt for a third-straight title after it produced arguably its best performance of the season.
Colts thumped La Trobe University 5-0, thanks largely to a hat-trick from Maddie Ridsdale.
Freja Dahl and Bridget Chamberlain also scored for Colts, who are six points behind Spring Gully in third place.
In the final game of the round, Tatura moved inside the top four after its 5-1 win over Kyneton.
