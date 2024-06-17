22 houses a week for 32 years: what's needed to hit Bendigo's build target

In the next 32 years the City of Greater Bendigo is aiming for an extra 38,000 dwellings to be built to keep up with people streaming into the region.
That equates to 22 new builds being finished a week between now and 2056.
This target aligns with the State Government's draft plan for 37,500 dwellings needed for the Bendigo region by 2051.
The Bendigo Advertiser reached out to the City of Greater Bendigo council for comment on the massive building project that will run into the mid-2050s. It is confident it will hit its targets.
The State Government recently released a draft of its whole-of-state projections for both population growth and housing targets.
In Greater Bendigo, the 37,500 homes needed to be built by 2051 will bring the number of homes from 54,900 to 92,400.
A spokesperson for the city outlined both the goals of the local government area below.
This is similar to the projection in the city's draft Managed Growth Strategy (MGS) of 38,000 new dwellings by 2056.
Within the MGS a range of growth scenarios have been included to allow for the city to consider planning growth areas more quickly if needed.
Importantly, regardless of the dwelling projections there will need to be more dwellings in the established areas of Greater Bendigo.
The implementation of the Housing and Neighbourhood Character Strategy will provide clear policy direction to encourage housing in well serviced locations to meet growing housing needs without continuing to expand into areas with high agricultural or environmental value.
This is similar to the city's projections which estimate a growth rate of 1.6 per cent.
It is pleasing that the State Government is considering similar issues that the city is such as accessibility to jobs and services, current development trends and environmental risks.
The city has long indicated that regional Victoria is well positioned to accommodate growth provided infrastructure is delivered in line with population growth.
The city will continue to advocate to the State Government on unlocking State Government land for housing and streamlining planning processes including around bushfire risk.
Given the city is currently consulting on a draft MGS and Housing and Neighbourhood Character Strategy means it will be well positioned to have these conversations.
