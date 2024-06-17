Drinking with a friend? Watch for spiking

We've all heard of drink spiking.
It's normally in the context of somebody, usually a stranger, dropping GHB or Rohypnol in your drink when you're out.
But have you heard about the friend, the date or the acquaintance who loads up the alcohol in drinks without you knowing? Often in a private setting?
That too is drink spiking.
And the sexual assaults or close calls linked to the practice are having devastating impacts.
Jonathan Magrath reports on findings that some women in Bendigo are no longer going out because of it.
A community basketball court that was "uplifting" after the floods that left Rochester reeling is set to go after local basketballers were handed an eviction notice by the Rochester Presbyterian Church. Find out more.
And one for the Harry Potter fans out there. Daniel Radcliffe has nabbed a Tony Award for his performance in the Sondheim musical "Merrily We Roll Along" on Broadway. Now, that's a different kind of magic.
Have a great day.
Juanita Greville, Editor
