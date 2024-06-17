Silly mistakes costly for Bendigo Pioneers boys and girls teams

The Bendigo Pioneers boys and girls programs will learn from contrasting defeats in the Coates Talent League at the weekend.
The boys missed a golden opportunity to upstage competition power the Sandringham Dragons, while the girls were left to lament skill errors and poor decision-making in a loss to the Greater Western Victoria Rebels.
Led by Tobie Travaglia, the Pioneers boys were in front in the dying minutes of Sunday's clash with the Dragons at the QEO.
However, two inexplicable 6-6-6 free kicks and a 50m penalty against the Pioneers led to two late Sandringham goals and the visitors celebrated a 13.5 (83) to 10.12 (72) win.
The Pioneers had been 19 points down at three quarter-time before Travaglia sparked a stunning comeback.
The Vic Country representative, who was Bendigo's best player on the day, kicked three goals in five minutes to put the Pioneers in front.
Coach Danny O'Bree was frustrated by the way the Pioneers lost the game.
"We had opportunities to win the game, but we let ourselves down heavily with the fundamentals of the game and discipline,'' he said.
"I think there were seven 50m penalties across the day and the 6-6-6 free kicks against us showed that we were unorganised. That's what cost us the game in the end.
"It's under-18 footy, so we want to learn from those things, but it wasn't our best problem-solving game for the year.
"It was disappointing. Some of those decisions could have gone either way and we'd shown great fighting spirit to get back into the game after being quite poor in the first half."
Travaglia's stat line was superb - 28 possessions, four marks, seven tackles and three goals.
Playing in the midfield and across half-forward, he willed himself to contest after contest and almost pinched the game for the club.
Fellow Vic Country representatives Archer Day-Wicks and James Barrat and Allies squad members Jobe Shanahan and Lachlan Hogan also returned from national championships duties in good form.
Barrat, the Pioneers' most consistent forward this season, played in defence on Sunday and had 23 possessions and 10 marks.
Day-Wicks kicked three goals from 22 possessions, key forward Shanahan kicked 1.2 from 13 possessions and Hogan picked up 28 touches.
"I thought Tobie was unbelievable in the way he played,'' O'Bree said.
"Archer Day-Wicks hit back hard with his form turnaround and James Barrat went back for the first time and was instrumental in stopping so many of their forward thrusts.
"Ollie Poole had some outstanding moments and Jobe Shanahan, potentially, could have taken 20 marks. He had some marks that could have been paid that weren't and he worked really hard.
"Lachie Hogan came back and was really solid as well."
The result left the Pioneers with a 4-4 record through eight games and they're in 11th place ahead of next weekend's trip to Melbourne to play the eighth-placed Dandenong Stingrays.
The Pioneers girls had more of the ball and more inside 50s, but couldn't get the job done on the scoreboard against the GWV Rebels.
Tricky conditions at Windy Hill made it hard for both teams to execute, but it was the Rebels who made the most of their chances in the 5.3 (33) to 2.6 (18) victory.
"We'll take some positives out of the way we set up the ground, which is something we've been working on,'' Bendigo coach Whitney Kennedy said.
"We had some brilliant intercept marking and across half-back is where we do some of our best work.
"The biggest thing that let us down was our fundamentals, we made some poor decisions with the ball in hand.
"When you do that it doesn't matter how good your structure is, if you're making poor skill execution you're always going to be up against it.
"We spent a lot of the day in our front half, but we couldn't capitalise."
Midfield ball magnet Lucia Painter had another big day for the Pioneers.
Painter had 33 possessions and kicked 1.2 to be the highest ball winner for the game.
Half-back Sasha Pearce had eight tackles to go with 11 possessions and four marks.
Lavinia Cox continued her rapid development with 25 disposals, while defender Ella Jeffrey and forward/ruck Sienna Hobbs helped keep the Pioneers in the game.
"Sasha was so reliable and rarely got beaten one-on-one,'' Kennedy said of Pearce.
"Ella Jeffrey played as a high back and she took some really good intercept marks and her rebound ability was brilliant. That allowed us to use Jemmika Douglas as an inside midfielder for a period of time."
The Pioneers, who are 10th on the table, face a tough test next weekend when they tackle fifth-placed Dandenong.
