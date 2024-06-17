Hungry Jacks in Bendigo CBD headed to auction with a $3m price tag

The opportunity to secure the freehold for a Bendigo fast food restaurant is there for the taking with the Hungry Jacks restaurant on High Street heading to auction.
The building is located across from the Bendigo Police Station and at the intersection of High Street and Thistle Street.
Stonebridge Property Group is listing the building for National Portfolio Auction next month with an estimated value sitting at more than $3.3 million.
Sitting on a 1666-square-metre parcel of land, the building is passed by around 10 million cars a year, according to Stonebridge.
The existing tenants have also just entered into a 10-year lease of the property, to give the freehold owner peace of mind for the next decade.
The tenants signed their latest lease in April 2024.
According to the Stonebridge group, the potential freehold owner could expect average returns to be around $183,930 per year.
The restaurant is also situated close to numerous other businesses including a gym, shopping centre and car dealerships.
The property is scheduled to go to auction on Wednesday, July 10 at 11am.
