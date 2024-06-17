Marong's history-making win, Eaglehawk holds on in thriller

Marong's historic first win and Eaglehawk's thrilling victory over Bendigo Thunder were the highlights of an eventful round of CVFL women action.
While Eaglehawk's four-point win over the Thunder had ramifications for finals, the biggest cheers came from the Panthers who broke through for the club's first win in its first season in the competition.
After eight-straight defeats to open the season, the Panthers outplayed White Hills 11.10 (76) to 1.0 (6).
"I've never seen so many smiles on faces,'' Marong co-coach David Blume said.
"A lot of the girls didn't know the words to the club song, but we'd printed out some copies of the song for them and it was good to see them sing the song for the first time."
It's been a battle in year one to be competitive on the field, but Blume said the feeling inside the group had remained positive.
"We're still getting good numbers to training and we have enough numbers to field a side every week, so this win was a good reward for the effort the girls have put in,'' he said.
"Everyone at Marong has been getting around us. We have senior players who get along to watch the girls play and the connection is strong."
Katrina Alford in the ruck was a standout for the Panthers in the win over the Demons.
She gave the Marong midfielders first use of the ball, while skipper Dani Jeffrey kicked four of her side's 11 goals.
Other good players for the Panthers were Cody Clark, Emily Campbell-Smith, Bianca Burke and Steph Dawson.
Rosie Davies, Trudie Newton, Kara Kane and Katie Wilkinson were best players for White Hills.
At Weeroona Oval, Eaglehawk held off a gallant Bendigo Thunder in a low-scoring thriller to consolidate third spot on the ladder.
The Hawks won 2.11 (23) to 2.7 (19), despite not kicking a goal in the final three quarters of the match.
The Borough's two goals, from the boots of Lexie Moss and Molly Pianta, were both kicked in the first term as the Hawks opened up a 15-point lead.
The Thunder responded with two goals of their own in the second term through Jamie Sawers, but there was to be no more goals for the match.
The Hawks added four behinds in the second-half, while the Thunder kicked 0.6 and it was Eaglehawk who held on to clinch a crucial four points.
Eaglehawk is in third with seven wins, while the Thunder are in sixth place with three wins.
At the top of the table, the undefeated Castlemaine thumped fifth-placed Sandhurst 12.10 (81) to 0.3 (3).
The Dragons held the Magpies to one goal in the opening quarter, but the reigning premiers broke the game open with a dominant five-goal-to-none second term.
Tiffany Bradley and Brianna Burt kicked four goals each for the Pies, while Jemma Finning, Rachael Stubbings and Beppina Marshall were their best players.
The Dragons battled hard against the odds and were best served by Lily Campbell, Amanda Carrod and Ruby Campbell.
In the final game of the round, fourth-placed Woorinen secured its sixth win of the season when it outclassed North Bendigo by 164 points.
Courtney Wakefield kicked nine goals in a best on ground performance in the Tigers' 24.20 (164) to 0.0 (0) win.
Samantha Johnston kicked six goals for the Tigers, while Brydi Lewis and Tenay Fellows added four and three goals respectively.
Jemma Meehan impressed for Woorine, while North's best players were Matilda Henley-Johnstone, Eilonwy Carr and Ajay Turner.
