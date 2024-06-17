Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Photos

Marong's history-making win, Eaglehawk holds on in thriller

AB
By Adam Bourke
June 17 2024 - 1:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk did enough to hold on and defeat the Bendigo Thunder by four points at Weeroona Oval on Sunday. Picture by Darren Howe
Eaglehawk did enough to hold on and defeat the Bendigo Thunder by four points at Weeroona Oval on Sunday. Picture by Darren Howe

Marong's historic first win and Eaglehawk's thrilling victory over Bendigo Thunder were the highlights of an eventful round of CVFL women action.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.