'In good hands': award-winning bakery owners takes on Bendigo's Indulge

The new owners of Indulge Fine Belgian Chocolates are bringing their award-winning cafe knowledge to the much-loved Bendigo business.
Mawson's Bakery owners Gayle and David Mawson, from Euroa, have taken over Indulge from Hayley Tibbett, who has stepped away after 15 years in charge.
The Mawsons had been Indulge customers for years when they decided to take on the business after Ms Tibbett put it up for sale earlier this year.
"We've known this beautiful little quaint chocolate shop for years, not knowing we'd ever own it," Ms Mawson said.
"We came a long time ago [for the Marilyn Monroe exhibition] and then we popped in here for hot chocolate and chocolate.
"David one day said, 'do you know that Indulge Fine Belgium Chocolates is for sale?'. I said, 'well, we have to buy it'."
Mawson's Bakery is an award-winning shop in Euroa, known for its variety of meat pies.
According to Ms Tibbett, she has found the perfect owners to carry on the Indulge legacy.
"It was always going to be someone who was passionate about it," she said.
"This is the reason why we waited.
"Indulge has been a blessing for me and given me so much over the years and now it'll be just great to pass that along and know that it's safe."
When Ms Tibbett bought Indulge she had never made chocolate in her life, but learned from "Queen of Chocolate" Kirsten Tibballs.
Ms Mawson is also sure she will learn to, however she will continue to live in Euroa.
She said she would look to combine some of the bakery and chocolate offerings at Indulge, including some lunch menu items like sandwiches and soup.
"But that's about it," Ms Mawson said.
"We'll just keep it going and I'll try not to eat all the profits."
