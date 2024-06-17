Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Business

'In good hands': award-winning bakery owners takes on Bendigo's Indulge

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
June 18 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indulge Fine Belgian Chocolate's former owner Hayley Tibbett and new owner Gayle Mawson. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Indulge Fine Belgian Chocolate's former owner Hayley Tibbett and new owner Gayle Mawson. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

The new owners of Indulge Fine Belgian Chocolates are bringing their award-winning cafe knowledge to the much-loved Bendigo business.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.