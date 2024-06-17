First responders on the scene in Bendigo Marketplace | PHOTO GALLERY

Ambulance Victoria paramedics, police and Fire Rescue Victoria members have converged on Bendigo Marketplace for a celebratory event.
The shopping centre hosted the emergency personnel as part of Thank a First Responder Day on June 12.
Thank a First Responder Day honours first responders and their families and allowed the community to show their appreciation to local first responders by simply saying 'thank you'.
Shoppers at the Marketplace were able to chat to the first responders who also joined in some colouring-in and other activities with children.
Ambulance Victoria's Danielle North said while Thank a First Responder Day was an opportunity to celebrate the work of emergency personnel, it was also a reminder of the importance of first responder wellbeing.
"We say thank you to all our crews for everything they do, around the clock and across the state" she said.
"But beyond saying thank you, it's a day to consider how each of us can continue to support first responders to do their vital work."
She said first responders attend traumatic situations and too often face violence and abuse on the job.
"For our paramedics and first responders to provide treatment to you or your loved one, they need a safe environment to work in," Ms North said.
"We ask all Victorians to help our paramedics and first responders care for the community by being respectful towards them and, if you are involved in an emergency incident, doing your bit to assist."
Danielle said AV has a number of wellbeing and support services on offer and urged all AV staff and their families to reach out and make use of the services which include peer support, 24/7 counselling, pastoral care and more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.