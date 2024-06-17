Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Stats What Im Talkin' About

The hits and misses from round nine of Bendigo football

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated June 17 2024 - 11:18am, first published 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk's Joel Mullen fries out a handball in his impressive game against South Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Eaglehawk's Joel Mullen fries out a handball in his impressive game against South Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

Round nine of the Bendigo Football Netball League produced another set of intriguing numbers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.