The hits and misses from round nine of Bendigo football

Round nine of the Bendigo Football Netball League produced another set of intriguing numbers.
Here's what took our eye from the Premier Data stats sheets.
The final margin was 51 points in Sandhurst's favour, but Saturday's game might be Castlemaine's best learning experience of the season.
The Pies did plenty right, but the way the Dragons put the game away after the main break showed the improving Castlemaine the level it needs to get to if it's to become a top-three team.
The Pies were right in the game at half-time and even in the third quarter they had as much of the ball as Sandhurst.
In the third term the possessions were 95-93 in favour of the Dragons, while the marks were 28-27 Castlemaine's way, but on the scoreboard Sandhurst added four goals to one to break the Pies' resistance.
Castlemaine had 18 turnovers through the middle of the ground and four in defensive 50 for the term. In comparison, Sandhurst only had eight turnovers in the middle and none in defensive 50.
The Dragons' lifted their pressure and Castlemaine's skill efficiency and decision-making, which had been good in the second quarter, fell away.
To stay in the game with Sandhurst you can't continually give the ball back to the Dragons.
As impactful as top-liners Michael Hartley (30 possessions, 10 marks and one goal), Bailey Henderson (26 possessions, 10 marks and two goals) and Ryan Eyre (33 possessions and 18 marks) were for the Pies, the difference between the two teams was depth.
Not for the first time this season, Sandhurst's 12th to 22nd-ranked players had more impact than the corresponding Castlemaine players.
Cooper Smith (32 possessions), Lachlan Tardrew (28 possessions, six marks and eight clearances) and Jake McLean (28 possessions and 11 marks) led the way for a Sandhurst side that had just seven players collect less than 14 possessions compared to Castlemaine's 14.
If you look at the Premier Data stats for this game without knowing the final score you'd have every right to think Gisborne won the game by 15 goals.
The Bulldogs' dominance on the stats sheet far outweighed the eight-goal margin on the scoreboard.
The Dogs were plus 112 in possessions, plus 39 in marks, plus 22 in inside 50s, plus 13 in inside marks and, despite having so much more of the ball, were still plus 21 in tackles.
Gisborne's even spread of contributors was impressive.
17 of Gisborne's 22 players had at least 15 possessions and two of the five players that didn't hit that mark were Braidon Blake and Harry Manders, who didn't play the second-half because of injuries.
In comparison, Kangaroo Flat had 12 players who touched the ball less than 15 times.
Gisborne gun Brad Bernacki was once again at the top of the stats sheet.
Bernacki had a game-high 38 possessions, 11 clearances and two goals for 167 ranking points.
Mack Lord produced his best game of the season - 32 possessions, nine clearances and 155 ranking points.
With number one ruckman Blake on the sidelines for three weeks, Jack Scanlon looks set to take over the ruck duties.
He had a big game against the Roos - 20 possessions, seven marks, 37 hit outs, four clearances and 159 ranking points.
The consistent Ethan Roberts (26 possessions, six clearances) and VFL-listed Jack Lefroy (23 possessions and one goal) were the only Kangaroo Flat players to earn more than 100 ranking points.
The Storm had the three of the highest-ranked individuals of the round from its 226-point win over Maryborough.
Midfielder Lachlan Gill produced one of the best games of the season - 42 possessions, 11 marks, 12 clearances and four goals for a career-high 246 ranking points.
Forward James Schischka kicked 11.4 from 25 possessions and 12 marks and earned 212 ranking points.
Midfielder Riley Wilson had 37 possessions and three goals for 177 ranking points.
Youngster Jaidi Jackson-Leahy had a breakout game with 36 possessions and two goals for 141 ranking points.
Maryborough defender Kya Lanfranchi cracked the 200-mark for ranking points on the back of 35 possessions, seven marks and 15 rebound 50s.
Co-coach Coby Perry was the Pies' most impactful player - again.
Perry had 41 possessions - 22 of which were contested - and 13 clearances for 168 ranking points.
From a team perspective, Strathfieldsaye had 86 inside 50s to Maryborough's 11, while the possession count was 433-217 and the marks were 110-37.
You can't kick a winning score when you only get the ball inside forward 50 27 times.
South Bendigo just didn't get its hands on the ball enough to put Eaglehawk under scoreboard pressure in a game the Hawks won convincingly by 56 points.
The Bloods had 284 possessions for the game - 70 less than the Borough - and they shot themselves in the foot by turning the ball over through the middle of the ground 44 times for the game.
To put that number into perspective, Eaglehawk had 46 turnovers in total across all parts of the ground for the game.
The turnovers in the middle ensured South's two most dangerous players - forwards Steven Stroobants and Brock Harvey were given little chance to kick a winning score.
They had 11 kicks between them for the game. Co-coach Stroobants snagged four goals from seven kicks, while Harvey was goalless.
Co-coach Isaiah Miller (26 possessions, 10 marks) and midfielder Brody Haddow (29 possessions) were best for the Bloods.
The best player on the ground was Eaglehawk's Joel Mullen, who is enjoying a very good season.
Mullen had 32 possessions, 18 of which were contested disposals, 12 tackles and one goal for 182 ranking points.
Charlie Langord controlled the back half for the Borough and picked up 28 possessions and took 10 marks.
Inside midfielder Billy Evans had 22 touches, nine clearances and one goal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.