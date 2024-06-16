Congratulations Jenna Strauch, two-time Olympian

Welcome to Your Morning News, the Bendigo Advertiser's guide to today's key stories.
What a bumper weekend of sport across central Victoria at the weekend.
Without doubt the best news was Jenna Strauch's selection in the Australian swimming team for the Paris Olympics.
The 27-year-old has overcome adversity to earn her second trip to the Olympics and through all the highs and lows she's carried herself with the utmost professionalism.
I can't wait to watch her swim against the world's best in Paris.
Dusty Martin's 300th AFL game didn't quite go to plan in terms of the scoreboard, but Castlemaine's most famous football product still received the plaudits he deserved.
Hope your team had a win over the weekend and that you have a great Monday.
Adam Bourke, Bendigo Addy sport
