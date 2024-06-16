Relieved, proud and Paris-bound: Jenna Strauch achieves her Olympic dream

Jenna Strauch, two-time Olympian.
It hasn't sunk in yet for the 27-year-old swimmer from Bendigo, but it's an achievement she's immensely proud of.
Over the weekend Strauch was named in the Australian swim team for next month's Paris Olympics - a relief for the former Bendigo East junior after a nerve-wracking week at the trials in Brisbane.
"It's such a good feeling to get another opportunity to go to the Olympics,'' Strauch said on Sunday.
"It's such a hard process to get yourself on the team, so to do that this week is exactly what we came here to do.
"As a kid growing up in the country, and swimming at Bendigo East, I didn't think I'd be a two-time Olympian.
"I know Bendigo East pool has had some challenges to stay open, but for me that's where it all started and where I fell in love with the sport.
"There's so much significance at the pool for me and without the positive experiences I had there I wouldn't have made it this far."
Strauch admitted she had doubts she'd make it to her second Olympics after a knee injury skittled her 2023 plans.
Then at the trials her swims in the 100m breaststroke and the 200m breaststroke were just outside of the qualification times set by Swimming Australia, but she did finish inside the top-two in each event.
"I had a tough time last year and even this week, even though I made the team, things didn't go as planned with my races,'' she said.
"That's sport for you, sometimes there's some curve-balls thrown at you and you have to find a way to go forward and find a way to get the job done.
"I'm fortunate that I can now reset and put my best foot forward in Paris."
Strauch's events in Paris are yet to be finalised by the Dolphins' coaching staff.
She has been told she will swim her pet event the 200m breaststroke, while she could also swim the 100m breaststroke and, potentially, be part of the women's 4x100m medley relay squad.
"It's very confusing how it works, but I will be swimming the 200m,'' Strauch said.
"I already have the qualifying time from a previous race and, because I made the team through another event, that means I can qualify to swim the 200m as well.
"Nothing has been confirmed about the 100m yet, but I think I'll get a few chances to swim (in Paris). Any chance to race is something to be stoked about."
Strauch's Bendigo-based family was poolside in Brisbane for the trials and they'll make the trip to Paris for the Olympics.
"It was amazing to have my family there,'' she said.
"For Tokyo we missed out on that because of COVID times, so to have them there to ride the emotions with me - both the highs and the lows - was such a special moment for us as a family."
Strauch and the Australian swim team departs for a training camp in France next Saturday.
The squad will remain in France right up until the start of the Olympics in late July.
