Newbridge enhances finals prospects, big guns outclass LVFNL battlers

Marong on top, Pyramid Hill in second place - after an eventful opening half of the LVFNL season nothing has changed from previous years in terms of positions one and two on the ladder.
However, this year the gap to third and fourth is much closer.
Bridgewater consolidated fourth spot at the halfway mark on the back of a big round nine win over Calivil United, while results on Saturday saw a new entrant to the top five.
Newbridge is in the top five for the first time this season after the Maroons saw off a gallant Mitiamo.
Newbridge overcame a goalless opening quarter and some poor kicking in front of goal to win 8.19 (67) to 3.10 (28).
The Maroons' third win of the season was a grind, but the four points was all that mattered to the club's coaching staff.
"Mitiamo's pressure was good and they tried to squeeze us to one side,'' Newbridge co-coach Daniel Smith said.
"We were up against it and the scoreboard probably suggests there was a breeze up there, but I think it was more of a case of neither team was able to execute the way they'd like.
"Credit to Mitiamo, they made it hard for us to score. We were happy that we didn't get frustrated by the way things were going and we were able to get the win."
Mid-season recruit Ben McKinley was best for the Maroons - the midfielder's two goals vital in a low-scoring game.
"He's been a great pick-up with his pace and explosiveness,'' Smith said.
"He's smart with the footy and gets on the scoreboard, which is exactly what we needed considering we have all of our starting on-ballers out injured at the moment."
With captain Will Daly sidelined, defender Dylan Lloyd captained the Maroons and produced another solid individual performance.
"In the time I've been at the club I don't think he's played a bad game.
"He normally takes the best or second-best forward and he always stands up for us."
Even though it wasn't the elusive victory the Superoos were after, it was a solid four-quarter effort.
Kobe Galvin, Jack Vinnicombe and Liam Shiell were Mitiamo's best players and the Superoos showed enough to suggest that first win is getting closer.
Bridgewater star Lachlan Sharp kicked 13 goals to spearhead the Mean Machine's 100-point demolition of Calivil United.
Sharp's fourth double-figure haul of the season was the highlight of the 23.13 (151) to 7.9 (51) win.
He now has 74 goals in eight games - 13 behind Bears Lagoon-Serpentine forward Josh Mellington.
The Mean Machine set the tone early by piling on six goals to none in the first quarter.
"The boys played well,'' Bridgewater co-coach Rick Ladson said.
"We've been working on a few different things since the start of the year and I'm really pleased with the way the group has implemented those things.
"Our young guys are really standing up at the moment and starting to understand what it is all about.
"It was a sound performance. The scoreboard didn't do the game justice because Ant Dennis is doing a great job with a young group.
"I was really pleased with the way we started. We not only took our chances well, but we nullified theirs."
Not for the first time this season, Bo Alexander was best for Bridgewater.
The midfielder has been in the Mean Machine's best players in all seven games he's played this season.
Recruit Oliver Watt played his best game since crossing from Kyabram, while Jack Neylon kicked three goals.
Cody Thompson, Mitchell Stephens and Samuel Green were best for the Demons, who fought the game out strongly.
After only kicking one goal in the first half, the home side added 6.6 in the second half.
Pyramid Hill had few concerns in its 167-point thumping of MGYCW at Marist College.
Hunger pains inside forward 50 in the first quarter was the only negative for the Bulldogs who won 25.24 (174) to 1.1 (7).
The Dogs kicked a wasteful 6.9 in the opening term, but they got better and more team oriented as the game wore on.
They finished with 13 individual goalkickers, led by the in-form Zach Alford with four.
Centre half-back Tom McGregor was dominant again, while midfielder Damon Hemphill showed his class.
Co-coach Angus Monfries was best for MGYCW in another disappointing day for the Eagles.
Tom Pridgeon and Declah Phyland tried hard, but the Eagles are a long way off the top four teams in the competition.
"We were a little bit sloppy early and we butchered the ball a bit in front of goal,'' Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"As we got going we started to hit targets 40m out and got some better looks instead of blazing at goal. Our goal kicking needs some work, but overall we had close to 50 scoring shots so we walk away pretty happy."
Marong completed a perfect first half of the season with a commanding 21-goal win over Inglewood.
Veteran forwards Kain Robins and Matt Riordan kicked five goals each in the 22.24 (156) to 4.6 (30) belting.
The reigning premiers probably should have won by more, but they missed a host of chances inside forward 50.
While Marong's youngsters have shown the way through the opening half of the season, it was the experienced crew who led the way on Saturday.
Robins, Riordan and midfielder Corey Gregg were superb in the club's first game for three weeks.
The Blues have lost three games in a row and have fallen outside of the top five.
Daniel Hughes, Will Allen and Cody Stobaus were best, but next week's bye has probably come at a good time as the Blues look to regroup and mount a finals charge.
