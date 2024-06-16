Demons thump Maroons by 58 points in NCFL clash of looming merger partners

WYCHEPROOF-Narraport belted its merger partner Nullawil by 58 points to close its gap to the North Central league top four on Saturday.
The Demons and Maroons have agreed to merge at the end of the season, with Saturday's clash the first between the two clubs since the decision was made in March.
The Demons were never troubled by the Maroons, cruising to an 18.13 (121) to 9.9 (63) victory at Wycheproof in a result that leaves Nullawil (4th) and Wycheproof-Narraport (5th) separated by just percentage at the halfway mark of the season.
Nick Grabowski booted eight goals for the Demons, while the enduring Wayne Mitrovic showed there's no substitute for experience, with the coach slotting five goals.
Wycheproof-Narraport had the game well in hand at half-time when it led by 49 points on the way to its first win over Nullawil since the Maroons joined the competition last year.
Vice-captain Mitch Farmer kicked five of Nullawil's nine goals, while in his second game for the Maroons Travis Cloke kicked one following his two on debut last week.
* Donald played the role of spoiler for the 300-game celebrations of Wedderburn's Adam Postle.
The Royals dominated after quarter-time to win by 57 points, 15.9 (99) to 6.6 (42) at Wedderburn.
It was a win that gives the Royals a six-point buffer inside the top four at the halfway mark of the season.
Wedderburn led by two points at quarter-time, but the Royals kicked 12 goals to three over the remainder of the match.
Trent Grant (five) and Donald's best Noah Berry (four) kicked nine goals between them for the Royals, while Jackson McEwen was the best for the Redbacks.
Veteran Postle can now add the 300-game milestone and Redbacks' life membership alongside the five premierships he has won with Wedderburn.
* Sea Lake Nandaly power forward Josh Jenkins kicked the league's first double-figure bag of the season.
Jenkins bagged 10 goals in the Tigers' 21.13 (139) to 5.5 (35) win over Charlton.
The former AFL player now has 28 goals in the five games he has played this year for the Tigers, who beat Charlton for the 14th-consecutive time.
The 104-point defeat in which Patrick Soulsby was named best leaves Charlton winless at the halfway mark of the season
* Boort recorded its biggest win for 13 years with an 86-point victory at home over St. Arnaud.
The Saints were coming off the high of finally ending a 25-game losing streak the previous week, but were unable to back it up as the Magpies won 18.10 (118) to 3.4 (22) spearheaded by six goals to James Keeble.
You've got to go back to their 148-point win over St Arnaud in round 12 of 2011 for the last time the Magpies had a bigger winning margin than Saturday's 86 points.
