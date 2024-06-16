Superoos prevail in top-three LVFNL battle over Maroons; Bulldogs stand tall

MITIAMO coach Jen Wilson has praised her side's effort across the board following a 22-goal win over fellow premiership contenders Newbridge on Saturday.
The Superoos ensured they would enter the second half of the season in top spot on percentage over Pyramid Hill, defeating the Maroons 67-45.
It ended a five-game winning streak for the Maroons, headlined by their stirring two-goal victory over Pyramid Hill in round seven.
Despite the loss, the Maroons will head into the second half of the home and away season and an intriguing clash against Bridgewater well placed, only one win behind top pair Mitiamo and Pyramid Hill at 6-2.
As expected from a top-three clash, Mitiamo was forced to work hard for its win, especially early in the contest.
But after scores were locked at 15-apiece at quarter time, the Superoos laid the foundations for a convincing win with a 20-8 second term.
Any hopes of a comeback were dashed when they extended the margin to 20 goals at three quarter time.
Given the strength of their opponents, Wilson rated the win as the Superoos' best to date this season.
"I felt we had a consistent four quarters and probably for the first time of the year," she said.
"It was an all-round great performance by the girls.
"Abbey Battersby, Laura Hicks and Alicia Hay all played well, but it was tough to pick our best players. It was a real team effort.
"Everyone played their part. We were missing Caitlyn Hocking, so we had Eliesha McKean come in for a half at wing defence and a half at goal keeper and she stepped in as if she plays with those girls every week.
"I was really proud of how she went about it. She didn't just step in there, but was getting intercepts and rebounds."
Kym Childs was a standout for Newbridge with her accurate goal shooting.
Wilson said she was highly satisfied with her side's first half of the season, but was confident there was improvement still to come.
"I'm happy with where we are at. We've still got plenty to work on," she said.
"We have a few tough games ahead. We'll have some players missing against Pyramid Hill the second time round.
"But I prefer to have some tough games to prepare us for finals."
At Marist College, Paige Barry celebrated her 150th game for the Eagles in a 58-41 loss to Pyramid Hill.
While it was not the win the Eagles were craving, it was still a a special occasion for player and club, with Maiden Gully YCW and LVFNL legend Leisa Barry making a return from retirement to play alongside her daughter in her milestone match.
The pair last played together in last season's B-grade grand final against Marong.
"I thought Paige had a good game ... picked up some intercepts and fed some beautiful feeds into the circle," Eagles coach Adam Boldiston said.
"She's coming along nicely this season in her first A-grade season.
"It was nice to be able to share the milestone with Leisa."
Boldiston said the Eagles had played 45 minutes of solid netball across the four quarters, but had paid dearly for some obvious quiet patches and periods of dominance from the Bulldogs.
"We probably scared them a bit in the first quarter - we drew that one (12-12) and could have even gone in at quarter time up by a couple of goals," he said.
"It was a really pleasing start. We were with them again for probably the first seven or eight minutes of the second before they asserted their dominance and got on top.
"We didn't quite get it back on track in the third and it took us a while to steady, but I was glad to see us match it with them from about halfway through the third quarter until the end.
"They are a top-two side, so it was nice to end the game competitively."
Boldiston said an ultra-competitive effort against the Bulldogs, which came on the back of three losses by six goals or less, would give the group confidence of an improved showing in the second half of the season, particularly if they could get their full side on the court.
The Eagles were bolstered by the inclusion of 2023 premiership defender Jayne Norton for her first half of netball for the season.
Boldiston said the return of Leisa Barry had also impacted positively.
"Her experience on the court gave our attackers more confidence, which is something we have been lacking," he said.
"She also played B-grade the week before, so it's been nice to have her back helping out."
Aiming to improve on last season's fourth place finish, Pyramid Hill would be stoked with its first half of the season, underpinned by a 7-1 record.
They will face a potentially tricky match in round 10 against a rested Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
In other games on the weekend, Marong joined the fifth-placed Bears at 4-4 following a 66-18 win against Inglewood, and fourth-placed Bridgewater shrugged off a strong first-half challenge from Calivil United to prevail 51-39.
