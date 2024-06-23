No weak links for Eaglehawk in key BFNL win over Golden Square

IF EAGLEHAWK is to play in finals for the first time since 2019 this season, coach Kylie Piercy knows it will take a full team effort and not just major contributions from a few of her players.
And it's their ability to share the load that has pleased her most in the Hawks' back-to-back BFNL victories over South Bendigo and Golden Square in the last two weeks.
Piercy believes her side's improvement this season has emanated from an even contribution on the court.
That was certainly the case in Saturday's 43-28 win over the Bulldogs at Wade Street.
For the second time in two weeks, Piercy found it tough to pinpoint individual votegetters, while singling out her full squad for praise.
"It was another great effort, everyone played their part so well," she said.
"Lucy Morcom played really well in goals and the defence was like a rock. Elley (Lawton), Morgan (Keating) and Poppy (McPhesron) were all good and Amy Ryan put in a big game in centre.
"No matter where I put the girls (on the court), they seem to adjust and put their head down and focus."
Adding to the impressiveness of the win, it came without any input in the second half from clever wing attack/goal attack Gracie Berryman due to work commitments.
The game was a near carbon copy of the clubs' round one encounter, with the Hawks gradually pulling away towards the end of the third quarter after a tight first half, before finishing the contest full of momentum.
The margin in round one at Canterbury Park was 11 goals, compared to 15 on Saturday.
"I was proud of the way the girls fought it out because Golden Square did come within a couple of goals in the middle part of the match, but we dug deep, settled and did what we had to do to get the job done," Piercy said.
"A few intercepts seemed to settle things down for us.
"I thought we forced them to make a lot of errors."
It was a crucial win for the Hawks, who kept pace with fourth-placed Strathfieldsaye at 4-4, but moved two wins ahead of Golden Square and three of Castlemaine and South Bendigo in the race for finals spots.
They will have a bye next week, followed by the interleague bye, before a showdown against the Storm at Canterbury Park on July 20.
A win would be their biggest step yet towards locking in a finals berth.
