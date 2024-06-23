Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

No weak links for Eaglehawk in key BFNL win over Golden Square

By Kieran Iles
June 23 2024 - 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Ryan was one of the key performers for Eaglehawk in a crucial 15-goal victory over Golden Square at Wade Street on Saturday. File picture by Adam Bourke
Amy Ryan was one of the key performers for Eaglehawk in a crucial 15-goal victory over Golden Square at Wade Street on Saturday. File picture by Adam Bourke

IF EAGLEHAWK is to play in finals for the first time since 2019 this season, coach Kylie Piercy knows it will take a full team effort and not just major contributions from a few of her players.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.