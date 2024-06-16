Sweet Sunday: Queues out the door as dessert showcase sweeter than ever

If it was sweet, chances are it was at the Capital Theatre on Sunday, June 16.
Bendigo's "Sweet Sisters" were back for their third Sunday Sweet Session, a showcase of dessert creations.
The event featured stalls from 17 local chefs, chocolatiers and dessert masters, with a special demonstration from award-winning chef Kirsten Tibballs.
Tibballs, who was labelled Australia's "Queen of Chocolate" by MasterChef Australia, took to the main stage to showcase two recipes from her newest book Chocolate All Day.
An excited crowd was queuing up near the Queen Elizabeth Oval for a chance to check out the range of sweet treats available.
Organiser and head chef at Masons of Bendigo Sonia Anthony said the event showcased the "depth of female talent in this region".
The event had homemade chocolate, macarons, sponges, vegan scrolls, tiramisu lamingtons, peanut brittle and a selection of cakes.
'An event, bringing together 17 artisanal female talents under one roof, shows that our food community is a well connected one, further strengthening our UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation," Anthony said.
