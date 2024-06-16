Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Photos

Grasshoppers orchestrate massive 127-point result reversal against Saints

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 16 2024 - 3:49pm, first published 1:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Pleasant's Daniel Frame is pressured by Huntly's Jarrod Spry during Saturday's HDFNL match at Strauch Reserve. Picture by Darren Howe
Mount Pleasant's Daniel Frame is pressured by Huntly's Jarrod Spry during Saturday's HDFNL match at Strauch Reserve. Picture by Darren Howe

COLBINABBIN orchestrated an extraordinary result reversal against Heathcote in the Heathcote District league on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.