Grasshoppers orchestrate massive 127-point result reversal against Saints

COLBINABBIN orchestrated an extraordinary result reversal against Heathcote in the Heathcote District league on Saturday.
When the two sides met earlier in the season in round three Heathcote demolished Colbinabbin by 101 points.
But in their return bout on Saturday it was the Grasshoppers who pulled off a 127-point turnaround, winning 13.14 (92) to 9.12 (66) at Heathcote in a result that typifies the topsy-turvy nature of what is season 2024 in the HDFNL.
"It was a good win by the boys; we rolled over against them last time and today we showed some real maturity and growth, which was great," Colbinabbin coach Jed Brain said.
"Our midfield was where it started for us and our pressure was second-to-none all day - I couldn't name a bad player to be honest."
In what was a strong team effort by the Grasshoppers, their best was dominated by players through the middle of the ground, including Nathan Basile, skipper Will Lowe, Logan Fitzgerald (two goals), the hard-running Alex Van Ruiswyk and Charlie Ryan.
"Their ruckman (James Orr) probably won the majority of the hit-outs, but our midfield was all over theirs all day and I think that's where the game was won and lost," Brain said.
In attack Clint Shield was a strong focal point with five goals.
With the win the Grasshoppers are now 4-5 and it not only keeps them just percentage outside the top five, but they have now surpassed last year's tally of three victories in a sign of their improvement.
While the Grasshoppers are on the improve, the Saints are now 2-4 in their past six games following their 3-0 start to the season.
And Barrack Reserve is no longer the fortress that it was last year, with the three of the Saints' four losses having come on their home ground.
Despite the Saints' drop off in form from not only early in the season, but last year when they made the grand final, they do remain inside the top three.
The classy Corey Grindlay kicked four of the Saints' nine goals, while ruckman James Orr was named their best.
Yet another dominant first quarter set North Bendigo on the path to a 27-point victory over Leitchville-Gunbower.
In the match of the round the Bulldogs prevailed 11.8 (74) to 7.5 (47) in the Bombers' first game for the season at Leitchville.
The Bulldogs have been the best starting side in the competition this year and did so again on Saturday as they raced to a 26-point lead at quarter-time, 5.2 to 1.0.
North Bendigo has now won all nine of its first quarters this season during which it has outscored its opposition 297-88.
"It was a really good start again; the boys were ready to go, but I thought our first 10 minutes of the second quarter were really poor. To the boys' credit, they responded and fought their way back to keep the margin similar to what it was at quarter-time," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
The Bulldogs led by 30 points at half-time, before neither side kicked a goal during the third quarter, with the Bulldogs registering three points and the Bombers' just one behind.
"It was a real scrap in the second half mostly played between the arcs," Bennett said.
"We let ourselves down with a bit of composure at times when we tried to move the footy too quick, but we're very happy to come away from the road trip with a win."
Midfielder Nick Waterson headed the best players for the Bulldogs, with his work helping to cover the loss of the ill Ryan Hartley.
"Nick was sensational for us. With Harts being a late out he really stood up for us," Bennett said.
"He probably spent the first 10 or 12 minutes off the ground getting stitched up after having his eye split open, so when he came back on he really got us going."
The Bulldogs' best also featured a trio of their experienced players in skipper Aarryn Craig, Tyson Findlay and the ever reliable Ryan Alford, who copped a knock to the knee late in the game.
Jake Dean, Waterson and Sam Barnes all kicked two goals for the Bulldogs.
The Bombers, who missed the chance to move into the top three with the loss, were beaten in what was a milestone day for skipper Hoby Bussey, who played his 200th senior game for the Bombers.
Bussey joined the Bombers in their inaugural HDFNL season in 2010, is a dual premiership player in 2017-18 and five-time inter-league representative.
As he was against North Bendigo in their first meeting earlier in the year, ruckman Jobee Warde was named best for the Bombers.
Mitch Bennett booted seven goals to spearhead Mount Pleasant's 38-point win over Huntly.
Bennett's seven goals, combined with a dominant third quarter, were the backbones of the Blues' 14.15 (99) to 9.7 (61) victory at Huntly.
The Blues had been 11 points ahead at half-time, before kicking away with a 6.5 to 1.0 third term to bust the game open as they bounced back from their shocker against Leitchville-Gunbower the previous round.
"We were much better today," Mount Pleasant coach Cameron Carter said.
"We were pretty disappointed coming home from Gunbower (50-point loss) and have had a couple of weeks to think about it.
"I thought we defended the whole ground well and Mitch (Bennett) had a really good day up forward kicking 7.1. It was nice to have someone convert, which we've had some issues with."
The Blues certainly had their troubles converting early in the game, kicking 2.7 with the aid of a slight breeze in the first quarter.
Bennett's seven goals included kicking four of the Blues' five majors in the first half.
"Mitch was fantastic and I thought Riley McNamara really led from the front in the middle, Jack Hickman was good and Chris Down was good again in the ruck... it was a good showing by the boys," Carter said.
While disappointed to be beaten, for the Hawks the 38-point margin was a significant improvement on round three when they were belted by the Blues by 104 points.
"They got away from us in that third quarter. We played some poor footy and Chris Down, who is obviously a very handy ruckman, was able to get on top and our midfield wasn't quite tight enough to stop the flow," Huntly coach Hamish Morcom said.
"We got some momentum in the last quarter with three goals in a row, but they were able to get it back to, unfortunately, stop our flow."
Morcom praised the game of defender Brodie Fry for his performance on Blues' key target Ben Bisset.
Bisset booted six goals against the Hawks in round three, but Fry held him to one in Saturday's re-match.
The Hawks' side included debutant Deacon Wheelhouse, who had the honour of being presented with his jumper pre-game by five-time Hawthorn premiership player and Brownlow medallist Robert Dipierdomenico.
There was no signs of rust from White Hills in the ladder-leader's first game for 21 days.
The Demons booted 14 goals in the first half on the way to a 20.18 (138) to 12.7 (79) win over Lockington-Bamawm United at Scott Street.
Co-coach Kaiden Antonowicz (eight) and the crafty Mitch Dole (five) combined for 13 goals for the Demons.
"Doley was electric today. He's got pace to burn and attacks the ball really hard and kicked some nice goals today," said Antonowicz, who with his haul of eight is now back in the lead in the league goalkicking with 41.
As well as Dole and Antonowicz putting on a show inside 50, the ruck tandem of Callum Crisp and Jack Lawton both had an enthralling battle with Tyler Phillips, who for the third game in a row was named best for the Cats.
Anthony McMahon and Jack Reiter kicked three goals each for the Cats in their fourth loss in a row.
