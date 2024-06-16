Eaglehawk consolidates place in top five with impressive victory

Eaglehawk cruised home to a regulation 58-point victory over South Bendigo in Saturday's BFNL fixture at Harry Trott Oval.
Inaccuracy plagued the Two Blues in the opening half, but they rectified their goal-kicking yips in the second half, adding 8.6 to the Bloods measly 2.5.
Eaglehawk had nine goalkickers on their list although South coach Steven Stroobants' four majors were the individual best on the day.
But the four, premiership points were decided well and truly by the halfway mark of the third term - the only query was how big Eaglehawk's winning margin would be.
Jonty Neaves, Blake McGregor and Mitch Ronchieri nailed the Hawks' final stanza majors as they raced home to a 15.17 (107) to 7.7 (49) victory.
As they've been in a number of matches this season the Bloods were competitive in the first half.
They actually led three goals to one by the midway point of the first term with Stroobants and Anthony Zimmerman on target at the cricket nets end goalmouth.
But led by Bailey Ilsley, the best big man on the ground, the Hawks continued to bombard the Neale Street end goals.
They were incredibly inaccurate with just four goals from 15 scoring shots and only players such as Izak O'Sullivan, Blake McGregor and Joel Mullen able to split the big sticks.
Accuracy returned for the Two Blues in the second term.
Then the accuracy returned in the second stanza. Eaglehawk booted 3.1 with the Bloods able to muster just 2.2.
Ilsley showed his agility as he grabbed the ball from a ball-up and sent a high snap through the cricket nets end goalmouth.
Ace midfielder Billy Evans took full advantage of a 50m penalty to land another Eaglehawk major ---- but it was from his second shot as the umpire ruled the first kick hadn't counted.
Both of Evans' kicks had gone straight through.
Stroobants kept the Bloods within reach with a mark at centre half-forward followed by a perfectly straight kick before the Hawks' Marcus Angove extended their lead as half-time loomed.
And that was as close as the Bloods would get.
Eaglehawk banged home 5.4 to one point in the third quarter with Cameron McGlashan adding two majors --- one at each end of the term --- and Ronchieri both on target.
Two of those three goals came from marks with Jonty Neaves adding to the goal tally after baulking one way, then the other, to evade South tacklers and drilling another Eaglehawk goal.
It was a case of just playing out time as the fourth quarter started with the Two Blues 54 points in front.
South's Stroobants added to his goal tally when he got back off the ground after being flattened, took full advantage of the 50m penalty and popped through his fourth major.
Ilsley, Mullen, Clayton Holmes and Evans kept pumping the ball into attack for the Hawks with South mids Brody Haddow, Alex Smith and Jasper Langley just overwhelmed.
Ronchieri capped off a great day for Eaglehawk with an accurate snap at the nets end in time-on.
