Schischka on target as Storm rips through injury-stricken Maryborough

Strathfieldsaye key forward James Schischka kicked a career-high 11 goals in the Storm's emphatic 226-point win over Maryborough at Princes Park on Saturday.
Schischka took his season tally to 38 goals and he moved into second place behind Fergus Greene in the race for the Ron Best Medal as the Storm cruised to a 34.30 (234) to 1.2 (8) win.
A 12.11 to no score effort in the third quarter was the highlight from a team aspect for the Storm, who go into the halfway mark of the season in third place with a 6-2 record.
"With all the players we lost over the pre-season, we would have taken it (a 6-2 start), but that doesn't take away from the fact we weren't happy with the losses we had because we were right in both of those games,'' Storm coach Luke Freeman said.
"We're not going to be complacent about where we sit going forward.
"We're getting a nice spread each week and we're getting different guys step up and play some really good games of footy.
"James Schischka today for example had a big day, Lachy Gill and Riley Wilson had really good games today and Caleb Sheahan, who is one player that's probably gone under the radar this year, had an enormous game today.
"We had Zac Grieve step up and play his first game of senior footy today and he kicked a goal and did some nice things.
"There's lots to like about the spread and how even we are."
While Freeman had plenty to smile about in terms of the Storm's depth, the embattled Magpies can't take a trick.
Maryborough battled through Saturday's game with a depleted list.
Already struggling to field a team on a weekly basis, six players were injured for the Pies during Saturday's loss.
Co-coach Coby Perry was again left to carry a huge workload for the Pies, while Kya Lanfranchi tried his best down back.
Fraser Russell kicked Maryborough's only goal for the game in the second quarter.
While the Pies continue to battle injuries, the Storm did regain the services of number one ruckman Tim Hosking, who safely got through his first senior game of the season.
The Storm also have Daniel Clohesy, Matt Harvey, Ben Lester, Shannon Geary to return to the side for next week's clash with South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval.
