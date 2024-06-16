Bendigo Advertisersport
Schischka on target as Storm rips through injury-stricken Maryborough

By Adam Bourke
June 16 2024 - 11:42am
Strathfieldsaye forward James Schischka kicked 11 goals against Maryborough.
Strathfieldsaye key forward James Schischka kicked a career-high 11 goals in the Storm's emphatic 226-point win over Maryborough at Princes Park on Saturday.

