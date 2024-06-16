HDFNL Hawks break through for first win; Grasshoppers jump up ladder

HUNTLY coach Kym Bell says the Hawks' one-goal win over Mount Pleasant will help ease the pressure on her players and hopefully set them up for a much-improved second half of the HDFNL netball season.
The Hawks produced their first win of the 2024 season with a stirring 47-46 victory over the Blues at Huntly on Saturday.
After trailing by one goal at quarter time, the Hawks led for the bulk of the contest and were able to hang on in a thriller on their home court.
Bell, who is in her second season at the helm, praised her players' resilience and spirit to hang on in the tightest of finishes.
"It was a bit stressful the last couple of minutes, but they did an amazing job," she said.
"To their credit, they have been working really hard. It has been awesome to see as a coach.
"It was a well-deserved win.
"A win for us was so important. It will give the girls that confidence and self-belief that they can do it and it gets everybody up and about again.
"There was a lot of support and people watching and cheering. It was great to be a part of it."
Bell said the Hawks' earlier season loss to Mounts in round three, by 27 goals at Toolleen, had been a bit of a wake-up call for her side.
"It was after that game that the girls thought that we really had to up our work rate and intensity," she said.
"They have been putting in the hard yards at training and we have been able to do it for one or two quarters against teams, but we haven't managed to do it for four quarters.
"Whereas today (Saturday), we did manage to put it together for the full four."
A win rated by Bell as a 'full-team effort' was led by Rose Crowe in defence and goal shooter Caitlin Hinrichsen, who continues to build confidence in her first season back from a knee injury.
"I know a lot of coaches say this, but it actually was really hard to pick a couple of best players, as everyone played their role well," Bell said.
The only downside for the Hawks from their first win is that they won't get an immediate chance to back it up on the court.
They have a bye next weekend and will then run head on into top-of-the-ladder White Hills the following week.
Nevertheless, Bell is hoping Saturday's breakthrough is a sign of more positive things to come in the second half of the season.
"Despite the bye, we'll keep training and keep working on things and hopefully we will progress," she said.
"Basically our aim is to keep improving each game and to improve on what we did against teams the first time we played them.
"Hopefully we can sneak a couple more wins in."
In other games, White Hills consolidated its hold on top spot with a 69-31 win over a gallant Lockington-Bamawm United, and Leitchville-Gunbower defeated North Bendigo 60-44, but actually slipped one spot on the ladder, after Colbinabbin defeated Heathcote 78-35 at Barrack Reserve.
It was just the start Grasshoppers coach Jen McIntyre was hoping for to kick-off the second half of the season.
The Grasshoppers have won five-straight games since their close call in a two-goal loss to White Hills in round four and have quietly made their way into third spot on the ladder.
Their best win of the season to date, McIntyre said the Grasshoppers had set themselves for a big performance against a capable and tough Saints.
"Heathcote are well-drilled. They put a good zone on, which we knew they would, but the girls were very patient working it through the zone, so I was very proud of that," she said.
"It was a big score. Pleasingly, our goalers were on-song.
"We were very aware that Heathcote would keep coming all day and, to their credit, they never gave up.
"They are a well-coached team with Brooke (Bolton) and Kelsey (Hayes). But we're happy to get a win like that."
Underpinnng a powerful performance, the Grasshoppers' 78 goals were the most conceded by the Saints in a game this season.
Matilda McIntyre led the way with 53 goals, including a staggering 19 in the Grasshoppers 23-9 final quarter.
That could easily have been 20, with her final shot, after the siren, just missing.
The Grasshoppers got other big contributions from three-time league medallist Olivia McEvoy - one quarter each at wing attack and wing defence and the middle two at centre - and their defensive set-up of Tanzin Myers, Elle Palmer and Georgie Whittle.
The win has thrust Colbinabbin into a blockbuster clash against Leitchville-Gunbower next weekend, with outright third spot on the line.
The Grasshoppers will be aiming to turn around an eight-goal defeat to the Bombers from earlier in the season.
"It was probably our worst loss of the season. We were up (by one goal) at quarter time, but we didn't have a great second or third quarter," McIntyre said.
"We've had a couple of players come back since then - Liv McEvoy and our wing attack Kasey Conder, who was coming back from a knee injury. We've brought her back really slowly.
"It should be a really good game."
