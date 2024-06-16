Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Injury sidelines Gisborne star for crucial club and inter-league matches

AB
By Adam Bourke
June 16 2024 - 11:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gisborne ruckman Braidon Blake faces a three-week break from football.
Gisborne ruckman Braidon Blake faces a three-week break from football.

Gisborne and the Bendigo FNL inter-league squad were dealt a body blow on Saturday with star ruckman Braidon Blake ruled out for three weeks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.