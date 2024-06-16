Injury sidelines Gisborne star for crucial club and inter-league matches

Gisborne and the Bendigo FNL inter-league squad were dealt a body blow on Saturday with star ruckman Braidon Blake ruled out for three weeks.
Blake missed the second-half of the Dogs' win over Kangaroo Flat after suffering a head knock and he'll enter the three-week concussion protocols.
The forced absence means Blake won't play in the highly-anticipated top-of-the-table clash with Sandhurst on June 29 and the BFNL's inter-league game with the VAFA in Melbourne on July 6.
Blake has been the best big man in the competition through the first half of the BFNL season.
"There were no clear symptoms when it first happened, but at half-time he said he wasn't feeling 100 per cent and he was ruled out for the rest of the game,'' Gisborne coach Rob Waters said of Blake.
"He was going great again on Saturday, so it's a shame. He'll miss the Sandhurst game and he'll miss inter-league.
"We won't be taking any risks with him. He's in the top two if not three players in the competition, so we'll make sure he's 100 per cent right."
Gisborne also had Harry Manders suffer concussion in the second quarter of the eight-goal win and he'll miss three weeks.
Wayward kicking in front of goal and the two injuries contributed to the Dogs' 13.21 (89) to 7.9 (51) win over the Roos.
"We didn't kick very well, but they threw a lot of players behind the footy which makes the forwards lead to different spots and you end up taking shots from worse positions than you normally do,'' Waters said.
"Unfortunately, teams near the bottom of the ladder do that and we have to find a way to overcome it.
"On top of that we missed some sitters and we need to be better than that."
After missing a couple of games because of illness, Matt Merrett played forward for the Dogs and kicked five goals.
Mack Lord was best afield for the Dogs thanks to an impressive four-quarter effort through the middle of the ground.
"He's been in good form for the past month,'' Waters said of Lord.
"He played on the inside and the outside and he's hard at the footy. He gives us another look in the middle and he can play a defensive role if we need him to."
The Roos did their best to restrict Gisborne's scoring power and did manage to retain some respectability on the scoreboard.
Corey Ash, Jake Hywood, Daniel Stagg and VFL-listed midfielder Jack Lefroy were best for a Flat side that backs-up against Sandhurst at the QEO next Saturday.
