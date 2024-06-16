Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
How Many More?

These women stopped going out after getting their drinks spiked

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 17 2024 - 3:30pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
La Trobe Rural Health School researchers have been looking into drink spiking for two and a half years. Picture by Melissa Adams/ ACM
La Trobe Rural Health School researchers have been looking into drink spiking for two and a half years. Picture by Melissa Adams/ ACM

"I got home safe, but I don't go out anymore".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.