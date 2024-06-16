Turner, Williams shine as Dragons tune up for blockbuster in style

SANDHURST warmed up for a top-two clash against Kangaroo Flat next Friday night at the QEO, scoring a convincing 43-goal over Castlemaine on Saturday.
The Dragons, brilliantly led by Strikers VNL stars Ruby Turner and Meg Williams, jumped to second spot on the ladder after defeating the Magpies 88-45.
They led by 23 goals at half time before continuing their dominance with a 40-20 second half.
As the Dragons continue to grapple with missing personnel, four-time A-grade premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist said a strong all-round team effort was the perfect preparation for next week's showdown against Kangaroo Flat, which upset Gisborne by six goals at Gardiner Reserve.
"It was a good hit-out. The girls were on nice and early and really stuck to the task all game," she said.
"Ruby and Meg were awesome. They just showed their class.
"Bec Smith had a really good game in goals too. Our shooting percentages were really good today.
"Everyone did a good job. We turned the ball over a lot and put up a big number of goals.
"Ollie (Heather Oliver) and Bec are really starting to find that connection in the circle."
Gilchrist said she continued to admire how effectively two-time league best and fairest Oliver handled the transition from playing defence and midcourt during the week in the VNL for the Bendigo Strikers, to lining up in goals for the Dragons on weekends.
"She really likes the challenge of it; she's a natural defender, that's for sure. That's always been her strength," she said.
"But her basketball background allows her to do both really easily. She is a great shot as well."
With Charlotte Sexton again sidelined due to her Vixens reserves commitments, Tess Keating and Paige Ryan rotated through the wing defence role with great effect.
It was a busy afternoon for Keating, who also lined up at goal defence in the A-reserve game, with the Dragons down on numbers.
The A-grade match was played at the unusual time of 11.30am - the timeslot usually reserved for the 17-and-unders - to accommodate the Magpies, who are struggling with player numbers.
For the second week in a row, Gabe Richards lined up at goal shooter for Castlemaine, with her HDFNL club Elmore out of action on a bye.
She was joined in the line-up by her Bloods teammate Maddy Keating.
Among the Magpies most impressive performers was youngster Olivia Henderson with a lively effort at goal attack, while Braves basketballer Cassidy McLean was solid in defence.
Gilchrist said it was 'unlikely' the Dragons would be at full-strength again for their clash against the Roos, which will be played at 7pm on Friday night.
"That probably won't happen until September. We will just have to ride it out until then," she said.
"But we are keen for a big hit-out against Kangaroo Flat."
Castlemaine has a bye next week and is currently sitting in seventh position on the ladder with one win, two wins and percentage behind Strathfieldsaye and Eaglehawk in fourth and fifth spot.
The Hawks joined the Storm on three wins with a 45-35 win over South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval.
Poppy McPherson and Amy Ryan led the way for Eaglehawk with top performances in defence and the midcourt respectively.
