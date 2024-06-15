Roos breach Bulldogs' Gardiner Reserve fortress to claim top spot

A RELENTLESS Kangaroo Flat has ended an eight-year drought against Gisborne at Gardiner Reserve, claiming top spot on the BFNL ladder with a six-goal victory over the reigning premiers on Saturday.
The Roos, inspired by big performances in separate areas of the court by Ashley Ryan, Chloe Langley and Ingrid Hopkins, won at Gisborne for the first time since 2016, leading at every change on the way to a stirring 49-43 victory.
They will be hoping it is an omen, as the Roos' last win in Gisborne coincided with the year of their last A-grade premiership.
Only Roos skipper Chelsea Sartori from Saturday's line-up played in both this win and the 2016 victory at Gisborne.
With Gisborne - again minus co-captains Kirby Elliott (concussion protocols) and Claudia Mawson (Vixens reserves commitments) - on-song early in the contest, the Roos were forced to come from behind in the opening quarter, turning a four-goal deficit into a three-goal lead at quarter time (13-10).
They were never headed, with a potent mix of fierce full-court pressure and some excellent finishing from Langley and goal attack Abbey Ryan helping the Roos to a statement-making win.
It was more than enough for Kangaroo Flat to snare top spot on percentage at the halfway mark of the home and away season, with the Roos, Sandhurst (second) and Gisborne (third) all heading into the second phase of the season at 6-1.
Cowling, who has coached the Roos' top-tier team since 2018, was rapt to have put an end to his side's Gardiner Reserve hoodoo.
"Finally, we've broken the Gisborne curse. To get the win just shows that we can beat these top teams," he said.
"We have had a bit of a consistent theme of fading in patches when we play these top teams like Gisborne and Sandhurst and they jump on us straight away.
"But today, we were able to avoid that and put our foot down and get a really good win against the reigning champs."
The win will go part of the way to erasing the memories of a disappointing finals campaign last season for Kangaroo Flat.
The Roos were beaten by six goals by Gisborne in the qualifying final, before bowing out of the race a week later against Castlemaine, despite finishing the home and away season in second spot behind Sandhurst.
Cowling praised the Roos' spirit in fighting back from their early deficit and getting the game back on their terms.
"Gisborne had a fantastic start and we threw some ball away early on. They put some really good pressure on us, which is what they are known for," he said.
"But it was a really great response from our girls to pick things up and finish the quarter really strongly.
"They (Gisborne) are an amazing side and are going to be right up there again in September.
"It will be exciting to see what will happen come finals."
The news only gets better for the Roos, with versatile midcourter and defender Milly Wicks nearing a return to action from a foot injury, possibly as soon as next Friday night's blockbuster against Sandhurst.
In her absence, Bronte Deary has slotted into wing defence in recent weeks, working slickly in combination with Hopkins and 2024 season recruit Stephanie Greene.
It was not just in defence where the Roos' pressure was first-class, as they hunted the ball with great purpose right across the court.
"Our defensive pressure was fantastic today. Ingrid, Bronte and Steph were amazing in defence, but our attackers got intercepts today and Ash Ryan got two or three in the last quarter," he said.
"Our defensive pressure has been a focus at training and it has really been paying off."
Goal shooter Chloe Langley played her best game in Kangaroo Flat colours since joining the club this season and finished with 28 goals, 10 of which came in the final quarter.
Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer paid full credit to Kangaroo Flat for a bold performance, marked by their defensive intensity.
"It was disappointing for us, we had some pretty poor decision making at times," she said.
"At times it felt likewe weren't going to win because they were on top of us in all areas at key points in the game.
"Our first five minutes we looked sharp, but we dropped right off and from there and we just couldn't seem to get the momentum back.
"Their defence was quality. We certainly struggled getting the ball down the court and at times it felt like they were stopping everything.
"We did try a few different combinations, but nothing seemed to work for us today.
"It's a credit to Flat, they played a really strong game."
While the loss proved costly in terms of ladder position, after the Bulldogs slipped from first to third, with the top three teams all entering the second half of the home and away season at 6-1, Rymer said no real damage had been done.
"It means the competition at the top is healthy and it keeps everyone guessing," she said.
"We have still played some quality netball during the first half of the season and have built some really great connections.
"It's been tricky managing players in and out, but we're lucky we have a really strong A-reserve to help us through."
Emma Winfield, who played the last two seasons with Castlemaine, lined up at goal attack for Gisborne in the absence of Mawson and was a handy contributor, finishing with 15 goals, while Emerson Lakey stood out as the Bulldogs' best in the midcourt.
The Bulldogs will get the chance to refresh with a bye next week, and will finally regain key defender Elliott for their next big assignment against Sandhurst, after missing the last three games due to concussion.
