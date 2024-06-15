Australian swim team for Paris Olympics named. Did Jenna Strauch make it?

Jenna Strauch is on her way to Paris.
The Bendigo swimmer is officially a member of the Australian swim team for her second Olympic Games.
On Saturday night the 27-year-old was named in an Australian team of 44 for Paris on the back of her victory in the 100m breaststroke at the Olympic trials in Brisbane.
She'll be a member of the Dolphins' women's 4x100m medley relay squad, which is the defending gold medal champion from the Tokyo Olympics.
Strauch was a member of the relay team at the 2022 World Championships where the group won a silver medal.
She also won gold and silver in the Australian medley teams over 450m (gold) and 4x100m (silver) at the 2022 World Short Course Championships in Melbourne.
Based on the Gold Coast, the former Bendigo East junior has shown a lot of character just to put herself in a position to qualify for the Australian team.
A knee injury forced her out of last year's World Championships and the resulting rehabilitation put her behind the eight-ball in her Olympic preparation.
After months of hard work she produced a brilliant final 25m to win the 100m breaststroke final at the Olympic trials in Brisbane.
Now she packs her bags for a Dolphins training camp before heading to Paris for next month's games where she has a wonderful opportunity to earn a medal in a star-studded relay team.
"This has been an outstanding Australian Swimming Trials at Brisbane Aquatic Centre - with so many quality swimmers competing fiercely for limited spots," Australian Dolphins head coach Rohan Taylor said.
"Congratulations to every single Dolphin selected for Paris 2024 - you have earned your place on the Australian Swimming Team and congratulations also to your friends, families, coaches and supporters - all of you have been part of this Olympic achievement.
"This is a team that will do Australia proud - in and out of the pool - and we can't wait to see competition unfold in Saint-Denis at the Centre Aquatique Olympique and in the Seine."
The Olympics start on July 26 and conclude on August 11.
