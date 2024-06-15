Battle royale erupts for nanna's old home in Maiden Gully

A Maiden Gully woman has listened in as a three-way battle erupted for control of her nanna's old house.
The fight on her front lawn might not have been violent but it went the whole nine rounds when auctioneers gathered with a large crowd on the front lawn on Saturday, June 16.
"I couldn't see anything but I could hear what was going on," seller Chloe* said.
She could hear everything from the home's living room.
Chloe has lived at 17 Edwards Road for six months but inherited it from her nanna, who was in the property for at least 50 years.
"She was just happy for me to do whatever I needed to do [with the property]," Chloe said moments after a drawn out auction battle between at least three bidders had finished.
Here's a taste of how the battle went down:
A large crowd had turned up for the late afternoon auction, with at least 20 cars and utes lining up in the driveway and out onto the sides of the country road.
Ray White chief auctioneer Jordan Gardner was not surprised bidding for the three-bedroom home had been so intense.
"It's an acre of general residential land. You're always going to get strong interest in something like that," he said.
"The big blocks are going really well. This is our third auction today. All were older homes on larger blocks, all three sold under the hammer for great results."
The property ended up selling for $475,000 after six minutes - and $95,000 worth of rising bids.
Chloe plans to move closer to family and work in Kilmore now that the property has sold.
"I've been driving nearly three hours a day. It will be nice not to have to drive that far every day," she said.
* Chloe asked that her last name not be used in this story.
