Google's 'Bong Gully Road': what might Long Gully track actually be called?

Google is searching for the right name of a Long Gully track it was calling "Bong Gully Road" until questions were raised by the Bendigo Advertiser.
The tech company removed the name from Google Maps on June 12 after fielding questions from this newspaper.
Neither Bendigo's council or three state government departments contacted by the Advertiser had any record of the dirt track having a name, let alone one that some might consider a jibe at the suburb and its residents.
Google is yet to reveal what information it used to name the track off of Dean Street.
Part of Bong Gully Road could actually be "Sheepshead Reef Track", a service road that runs through the large, undeveloped stretch of land within Bendigo's city limits.
Google's naming experts could reach out to the Bendigo Regional Archive Centre (BRAC), which contacted the Advertiser after it published its first story on Bong Gully Road on.
It pointed to records that could shed light on any potential names including Victoria's parliament, which half a century ago passed a law that could have turned the area into a tourist mecca.
Politicians voted to turn it into a sort of theme park showcasing "the substantial contribution made by the Chinese community to life in and around the Bendigo goldfields during the gold mining period in Victoria".
The project eventually fell through over funding and management challenges, BRAC archives officer Desiree Pettit-Keating said.
She pointed to other historic records, too.
"At one stage, Bailey street also extended into that area, and was referred to as Shum Street, which no longer exists," Ms Pettit-Keating said.
