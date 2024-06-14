Strauch 0.13 of a second away from automatic berth in Olympic Games team

Bendigo's Jenna Strauch faces a nervous wait to see if she's selected in the Australian swim team for the Paris Olympics.
Strauch finished second in the 200m breaststroke final at the Olympic trials in Brisbane on Friday night.
Strauch swam a time of 2:24.04 to be just 0.13 of a second outside the qualification time of 2:23.91.
The former Bendigo East junior won the 100m breaststroke final earlier in the carnival, but her time was also narrowly outside of the strict qualification time set by Swimming Australia.
The 100m win did put Strauch in the box seat to earn a place in the 4x100m medley relay team.
However, the runner-up in the 100m final - Ella Ramsay - won the 200m breaststroke final in a time well inside the qualification mark and she'd already booked her place in the team via a great swim in the individual medley.
With positions in the Australian squad so tight, selectors might opt to go with Ramsay instead of Strauch for the medley relay team.
Strauch, who was the fastest qualifier out of the heats, settled third in the 200m final.
She improved to second behind Ramsay at the halfway mark before a big third lap gave Strauch what appeared to be a race-winning lead with 50m to go.
However, Ramsay was strong over the final 50m and she overhauled Strauch, who tired in the concluding stages and just missed the qualification time.
If selected, Paris will be Strauch's second Olympics Games, having made her debut in Tokyo in 2021 where she missed the 200m breaststroke final by just 0.13 of a second.
After Tokyo, Strauch had a superb 2022 World Championships in Budapest where she won a silver medal in the 200m breaststroke and a silver medal in the women's 4x100m medley relay.
She was also a silver medalist in the 200m breaststroke at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
A knee injury ruined her 2023 campaign and put her preparation for the Paris Olympics on the back foot.
The team for Paris will be announced at the conclusion of the trials, which finish on Sunday night.
Meanwhile, the remaining four Bendigo swimming products continued their good form at the Olympic trials.
Layla Day and Emily Kearns produced two impressive swims in Thursday's women's 200m backstroke.
Day, who is now based on the Gold Coast, won the "B" final in a time of 2:15.32 to finish as the ninth-ranked swimmer in the field.
In the heats, Melbourne Swimming Club member Kearns produced a personal best time of 2:17.92 to be 19th overall.
Day has one event remaining for the carnival - the 50m freestyle on Saturday.
Bendigo East duo Cameron Jordan and Henry Allan completed their carnivals on Friday.
Jordan was not at his best in the 200m breaststroke.
He entered the trials as the event's 17th seed with a best time of 2:17.02, but could only manage a time of 2:24.92 in the heats for a ranking of 33rd.
Allan, 15 swam a time of 2:07.81 in the heats of the 200m backstroke to finish 36th overall.
The teenager is a swimmer to follow heading towards Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032.
