He came, he rode, he interrupted. Go cyclist

Did you read the one about the guy who rode through a press conference about a bike path ... twice ... yesterday?
Journalist Tom O'Callaghan and photographer Enzo Tomasiello were there to watch the helmeted warrior (complete with anti-Magpie spikes) power through as politicians spruiked the latest funding for an extension of the path along the Bendigo creek.
He wanted to take the low road. Well, it is called the Bendigo Low Line (a reference nobody really understands until you tell them it's based on New York's High Line, a public park built on a disused, elevated rail structure in Manhattan).
We don't know who he is, but he's become a bit of a legend in the office. We love the nonchalant way he just keeps on pedaling. There's a cyclist after our own heart.
Even the politicians got in on the fun. We doubt it's the most unusual thing that's ever happened to them.
As a journalist at the press conference said: "This is his world and we're just living in it".
Too right.
Ride on, brave warrior.
Juanita Greville and Tom O'Callaghan
