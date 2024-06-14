'You are good enough': Amanda just wanted a home. It's been a struggle

"You are good enough," reads the slogan on Amanda Parker's bright yellow windcheater.
But when it comes to the rental market it doesn't seem to ring true.
The 37-year-old and her four kids are desperate for a house.
Ms Parker counts 172 she has applied for so far.
"I'm willing to do whatever it takes, I have really good references," she says.
But despite some tips and encouragement from a couple of kind-hearted agents, her disability pension and lack of a "rental ledger" haven't won her any approvals so far.
In January, Ms Parker and four of her kids fled their home after a serious family violence incident.
Since then they have moved 12 times, she says, with some crisis accommodation - including the motel room they are currently staying in - provided by Bendigo's Centre for Non-Violence.
However, their stay at the Quality Inn Colonial in Golden Square will come to an end on July 3.
And while she is grateful for the help she has received from them, Ms Parker claims CNV has now wiped its hands of her - something she is angry and incredulous about.
"They were, like, 'Sorry after this, we have no funding, see you later'!" she said.
A spokesperson for the Centre for Non-Violence said the organisation couldn't comment on specific cases, but "continued to operate in an underfunded environment".
In a response to the recent federal budget, CNV described itself as "at crisis point".
"Right across the sector we are working at, or beyond capacity," the document said.
In a submission to the parliamentary inquiry into Australia's rental crisis last year, CNV wrote that staff were facing significant pressure as a result of the housing crisis:
"Finding affordable, safe and secure housing has become a primary focus for many of our specialist family violence practitioners, shifting focus from family violence and safety," it said.
The same submission identified ways in which family violence survivors were discriminated against in private rental screening practices - typically through requirements for previous rental history, non-pension income sources and fewer than three children.
Ms Parker, who lives with fibromyalgia, hasn't had an easy path in life.
From the age of six, she was a carer to her brother and paralysed mother, she says.
Then at 16 she had her first child.
In 2018, as a mother of six who had moved around and had her fair share of struggles, she relocated to Bendigo after becoming a grandmother.
"Being a nan has just reshaped my whole life," she says.
"I thought being a parent - the love that you felt for your own kids - was amazing, but I can't even put into words how much I love being a grandparent.
"It's just incredible."
Here in Bendigo she has connected with services, particularly the Salvos, and started volunteering at the Bendigo community shed.
"I'm making a toy box for the grandkids and I made a bird box, I've made chopping boards," she says.
"I didn't even know that I could do any of this!"
But like her kids' activities, those pastimes are largely on hold as she wrestles with the full-time drama of homelessness.
"We've been through so much as a family - we've had house fires, we've had family violence, we've had grief and loss and we just keep going," she says.
"We're a really resilient family, but we're getting to the point where - one of my daughter's been prescribed anti-depressants and the kids' school life is just upside down."
"They've all lost their spirit."
While she has been through "everything you could possibly think of, including addiction", homelessness has been the hardest to cope with, Ms Parker says.
"Homelessness is what's making me hopeless."
But the young grandmother does believe in the future.
"It's hard work, I feel defeated, it's tough, but we'll get there, we'll make it happen. Determination is something my mum passed on," she says.
On the back of the yellow windcheater the message: "Dear person behind me, the world is a better place for you being in it."
"I want that message heard," she says.
"I'm huge on that mental health awareness stuff."
UPDATE: Late on Friday afternoon Ms Parker received confirmation that she had been offered a rental house through Ray White Bendigo.
"I'm in shock," she said. "I'm so grateful to the agent, Tim Annett, for giving us a go."
