Renovated period charmer in Bendigo's central historical precinct

By House of the Week
June 20 2024 - 4:00pm
4 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR

  • 300 View Street, Bendigo
  • $985,000
  • AGENCY: McKean McGregor
  • CONTACT: Greg Heard or Darcie Fry 0436 200 250
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Classic Victorian era homes remind Bendigo residents and visitors of the town's goldfield past.

