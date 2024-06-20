Renovated period charmer in Bendigo's central historical precinct

Classic Victorian era homes remind Bendigo residents and visitors of the town's goldfield past.
Sharing the street with a number of other houses from about the same period in Bendigo's central historical precinct, this example has been lovingly renovated and modernised on the inside to discretely bring it into the 21st century.
Real estate sales assistant Darcy Fry points out that this home has excellent street appeal, and many attractive features inside.
The front of the home has a classic bullnose veranda with wrought-iron fretwork, and in front of that is an established and landscaped garden which is bordered by a white picket fence.
"I love the beautiful high ceilings, they give the home a really spacious feel," Darcie said.
The kitchen leading to the living space, which in turn leads out a pair of French doors to a terrace and the back garden, is another desirable trait of this home.
There's also "the charm of all the older fireplaces included in three of the bedrooms." They're ornamental now, and they each have an eye-catching mantle over them.
Two of the bedrooms also have built-in robes, while the main bedroom benefits from the addition of a walk-in robe and an ensuite. "And I love the main bathroom. It has had a beautiful renovation; it's very modern."
One more "standout [detail] would have to be the location. It's in a really great spot in Bendigo, super close to the CBD".
A pleasant surprise is how easy it is to forget you're in a regional city, even though this address is on an important street. "It's really nice and peaceful; nice and quiet. When you're inside the property you can barely hear any traffic."
Taking advantage of its corner block position, the long carport, which is at the very back and has a roller door for privacy, is easily accessed via the side street. There's a handy storage shed next to the carport as well.
A tall side fence plus a hedge ensures privacy in the backyard, and there's a pedestrian side gate to give you yet another point through which you can access the outside world.
Darcie expects this home would suit "anyone who would appreciate the Victorian feel of the property. And anyone who can appreciate a good renovation because it has been done really, really well."
