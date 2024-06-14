'There will always be that bond': Ellings to take on premiership mates

LUKE Ellings will always cherish his time at Gisborne, but the strong bonds of family have provided a change for the midfielder in the Bendigo Football Netball League this year.
Ellings has made the switch from Gisborne, where he won a premiership in 2022, to Kangaroo Flat, where his father, Michael, is in his first season as senior coach.
Ellings, 21, has been a quality addition into the Roos' midfield and on Saturday will come up against his former side - and many of his 2022 premiership team-mates - for the first time when Kangaroo Flat travels to Gardiner Reserve to round out the first half of its season against the Bulldogs.
"I still love Gisborne and I'm always going to have a soft spot for the club, but I would say I'm a very family-orientated person and if dad is going to coach somewhere then I'll happily go with him to support his goals," Ellings said this week.
"Dad has always been one who just wants the best for me and if I'm not doing something right he'll let me know, but if I'm doing something well he will be the first one to let me know as well and that's what I like.
"Whenever we're on the footy field he just feels like my coach and then when we're off the field he's my dad again.
"Coming up against Gisborne this week, I'm really excited for it. I love most of the boys down there and Rob (Waters) is a really good coach.
"They are a really good bunch of blokes and we've won a flag together, so there will always be that bond."
Ellings is averaging 32 possessions, five marks, three tackles and seven clearances per game for the Roos this season, while his average of 137.7 points has him the 12th ranked player in the league according to Premier Data.
"I've felt really welcome at Kangaroo Flat from day one... when everyone is getting around you, it helps you to play good footy," Ellings said.
"When you move to a new club there's a lot of new things you learn and I feel like I've learned so much already in a short time at Kangaroo Flat.
"As soon as something doesn't go our way or we have a disappointing game, all the boys are just focused straight away on how we can improve.
"Outside of playing against them, I didn't know a lot about Kangaroo Flat beforehand, but coming in, the boys are all really invested and just want to win, which is really good to see."
It's an enormous challenge confronting Kangaroo Flat (8th, 2-5) on Saturday with Gisborne (2nd, 6-1) one of the competition pace-setters of 2024.
Ellings will have a pivotal role in the contest as a key cog in the Roos' midfield against the star-studded Gisborne on-ball brigade headed by three of his 2022 premiership team-mates in Brad Bernacki, Flynn Lakey and ruckman Braidon Blake.
"I think we've gone a little bit away from our brand over the past few weeks, so we want to get back to playing our exciting, running footy," Ellings said.
"If we can stick to our structures and be strong in the contest then I think we'll be a chance.
"Gisborne has obviously got a great midfield and there's no better way to improve then by playing against the best."
Ellings' consistent and impressive start to the season for the Roos has been recognised by his selection in the BFNL inter-league training squad ahead of next month's match against the VAFA.
"It would be a genuine honour to represent the league because you always want to strive to play the best footy you can," Ellings said.
"We had our first meeting last week and it was good to catch up with the Gisborne boys, but I'm keen to train with all the boys and be able to see how everyone goes about it in terms of their strengths."
