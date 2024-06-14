Uerata, Barrat set for new roles as Pioneers welcome powerhouse Dragons

The Bendigo Pioneers boys will shift the magnets around slightly when they come up against powerhouse metro program, the Sandringham Dragons, at the QEO on Sunday.
Captain Dayten Uerata and leading goalkicker James Barrat will be swung into defence as coach Danny O'Bree attempts to highlight their adaptability.
Despite facing the back-to-back Coates Talent League premiers, the Pioneers' focus, as always, is on showcasing their kids' draftable qualities.
O'Bree hopes the moves for Uerata and Barrat will add another string to their bows.
"James has been fantastic up forward, but he's going to play down back this week," O'Bree said.
"There has been a bit of feedback about potentially showing some versatility, and we're very confident he will do that.
"Similar with Dayten, after missing the mid-season draft, we're going to play him down back just to highlight a few different areas of his game.
"It's not to throw our team dynamic out by any stretch, but we're committed to their development and opportunities going forward."
Star tall forward and Allies National Championships team member Jobe Shanahan returns to the side while strong performances for Strathfieldsaye by Charlie King sees him regain his spot for the first time since round six.
The Pioneers will need to be on top of their game, as the Dragons are still the league benchmark, sitting second on the ladder with a 5-3 record.
"I think what we've learnt against metro teams is they play quite a high possession game, and that's the same with Sandringham," O'Bree said.
"They like to flick it around a lot and have uncontested ball, so we've got to be a bit more switched on than what we have been when it comes to defensive pressure.
"But I think we're as good as any team in the competition when it comes to ball movement, so if we can get it on our terms as we did for periods against Eastern and Gippsland, it will keep us in the game."
After beginning the season 4-0, the Pioneers have dropped their last three games, including a thriller against Gippsland Power a fortnight ago.
There were some highly promising pointers that this year's Pioneers side is different to the past in that defeat to the Power.
The old Pioneers would have wilted after conceding three late goals in the third term and trailing by 16 points at the final break.
But O'Bree's boys, as they have demonstrated on numerous occasions in 2024, fought to the end and gave themselves ample opportunity to win.
"We did a good job to get back into it, and they always seem to," O'Bree said.
"The games never over with our boys, which hasn't always been a Pioneers tradition.
"They're always willing for the fight, and that's been one of the most pleasing aspects of the campaign.
"When we get into troublesome positions, our leadership crew of Uerata, Barrat, and Tobie Travaglia stands up.
"The harder the games get, the better they play."
All Pioneers Vic Country squad members are slated to face the Dragons, including Travaglia, who was arguably best-on-ground in the National Championships opener against South Australia last Sunday.
"He was instrumental in the victory, and it's as good as I've ever seen him play," O'Bree said.
"The balance between his defence and offence was evident.
"He took seven intercept marks and was captain on the day, so it was another example of him as a leader standing up when the game was there to be won."
Meanwhile, the Pioneers girls will have close to their full-strength lineup when they travel to Windy Hill on Sunday afternoon to face the GWV Rebels.
After a week off, the Pioneers are hoping to end a four-game losing streak that began against the Rebels in round five.
Lucia Painter, Jemmika Douglas and Lexi Gregor come into the game with confidence after solid performances in an Australia under-18 vs National All-Stars game last weekend.
Pioneers women's coach Whitney Kennedy was delighted with the opportunity the trio had.
"They all played well, and it was great to see Jemmika (Douglas) elevated to the Academy team, which was a great reward for the footy she's been playing in the past month," Kennedy said.
"It was nice to have a third person called up in Lexi (Gregor) and play against the best girls across the nation at that level."
