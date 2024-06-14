Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

Uerata, Barrat set for new roles as Pioneers welcome powerhouse Dragons

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 14 2024 - 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneers captain Dayten Uerata will play Sunday's match against Sandringham in the back six. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo Pioneers captain Dayten Uerata will play Sunday's match against Sandringham in the back six. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The Bendigo Pioneers boys will shift the magnets around slightly when they come up against powerhouse metro program, the Sandringham Dragons, at the QEO on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.