'It's like I've got 50 sisters here': Lamb celebrates 200 games for Hillies

BELOVED White Hills netballer Kylie Lamb is the first to admit she has lost count of how many games of netball she has played throughout her years on the court.
Well, truth be told, she's never been one for counting games - ditto for milestones.
But what is known and is ultimately important to her is that the last 199 of her career games have been in the Hillies' black and red.
Lamb will celebrate her 200th game for the Demons in this Saturday's B-reserve clash at Scott Street against Lockington-Bamawm United.
It's no less than a top-two clash, with the two clubs locked together on 28 points at the halfway mark of the 2024 home and away season, with reigning premiers Huntly and Mount Pleasant eight points behind in third and fourth.
For the happy-go-lucky Lamb, who will turn 50 later this year, her 200th for White Hills has offered a chance for reflection.
It is her unequivocal view that joining White Hills in 2012 was one of the best decisions she is made in her life.
"They are the best .... I wouldn't go anywhere else," Lamb said.
"I don't care what anyone else says about any other club, it's certainly the best club I have been involved in and the best club in the world, to be honest.
"I couldn't imagine being anywhere else."
It's like I've got 50 sisters here at the club, and from the whole time I have played here, I've probably got 500 sisters- Kylie Lamb
Lamb, who started playing netball as a junior in the under-eights at the Golden City Netball Association in Bendigo, took the long-route to White Hills.
Her first foray into senior netball ended prematurely when Northern United folded just one game into the 1996 BFNL season.
She then joined South Bendigo, before life and family took her to the Gold Coast and Werribee, before a return to Bendigo.
Lamb credits Janene Cass, who tallied more than 250 games for the Demons, for luring her to Scott Street.
"Janene was my neighbour at the time. I'd come back to Bendigo from the Gold Coast, where I was for three or so years, and moved to White Hills and she was my neighbour," Lamb said.
"She kept saying, 'come down, come and have run'. I knew her from my basketball days as a junior.
"She was pretty convincing and I've loved it from day one."
The White Hills phase of her career has been marked by multiple best and fairest awards - both club and league - a players' player award and four premierships.
While most of her netball with the Demons has been played in B-grade and B-reserve, Lamb does hold the distinction of having played in all four senior grades in one season.
"When I first got here, I did have a crack at all grades," she said.
"They were a bit light on, even it was only a quarter in A-grade.
"It was back when Heathcote were (playing) inside. I can recall the day clearly.
"But B-grade was where I won my two leagues (best and fairests)."
A joy and privilege these days for Lamb is being able to share the court with her 19-year-old daughter Maddi Hart.
"We played in a granny last year and got done (by Huntly), so if we can make it to the granny this year and get a win, I might even hang them up," she said.
"That's my dream finish.
"It's pretty special to get to play with your daughter, but she turns around and tells me it's pretty special to be able to play with your mum.
"It's nice playing with the young ones and giving them the support."
Equally as heartwarming has been the support of her biggest fan, husband Mark, a regular on the sidelines on game day.
While 200 games is undeniably something to be proud of, Lamb insisted a win over the Cats this week and the camaraderie enjoyed with club-mates would trump any milestone celebrations.
"Yes, 200 games is a lot and an achievement, but it's not about me, it's about the people I meet along the way," said Lamb, who can frequently be seen around the club, cheerfully volunteering her services in the canteen or behind the bar, or assisting with admin duties.
"I've had people I played with 10 years ago sending me messages after seeing the social media post about my 200th.
"You have friends for life when you are at a club like White Hills, and they become a part of your family.
"I just look forward going to training every week and doing silly things and making people laugh.
"And then on Saturdays you get to play the game you love with people you love.
"It's like I've got 50 sisters here at the club, and from the whole time I have played here, I've probably got 500 sisters.
"They are just a great bunch."
While a premiership would be the ultimate finale in terms of her playing career, it would still be no surprise to see Lamb back out on the court as a 50-year-old next season, even if the Demons do happen to emerge as grand final victors this year.
"That's my thing, I just can't walk away from the court at the moment," she said.
"If I am capable of putting my foot on that court at the moment, I want to be on it."
The Demons-Cats B-reserve clash starts at midday.
