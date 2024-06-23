Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Bears cause shock with Bulldogs upset; Mean Machine send ominous warning

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 23 2024 - 12:29pm, first published 12:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goal shooter Dannielle Flood was on-song for Bridgewater in a convincing win over fellow premiership aspirant Newbridge at Riverside Park on Saturday. File picture by Luke West
Goal shooter Dannielle Flood was on-song for Bridgewater in a convincing win over fellow premiership aspirant Newbridge at Riverside Park on Saturday. File picture by Luke West

BEARS Lagoon-Serpentine has stunned LVFNL premiership contenders Pyramid Hill, scoring their biggest win in at least nine years with a five-goal triumph at Mitchell Park on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.