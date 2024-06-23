Bears cause shock with Bulldogs upset; Mean Machine send ominous warning

BEARS Lagoon-Serpentine has stunned LVFNL premiership contenders Pyramid Hill, scoring their biggest win in at least nine years with a five-goal triumph at Mitchell Park on Saturday.
The Danielle O'Toole-coached Bears strengthened their hold on fifth spot with a tough 40-35 win on the Bulldogs' home court.
An inspired Bears led at every change, with their five goal margin at quarter time being preserved until the final siren.
It handed Pyramid Hill only its second loss of the season.
The win was the Bears' first over a top three opponent since their victory over YCW in round three of the 2015 season.
The Eagles finished the year in third spot, eliminated in the preliminary final by Calivil United, while Bears Lagoon-Serpentine finished seventh at 5-11.
It was a 20-goal turnaround for the Bears, who were beaten on their home court by the Bulldogs by 15 goals in round one.
Pyramid Hill was not the only top three team to taste defeat on Saturday as Bridgewater made the move up into third following a commanding 34-goal victory over Newbridge.
Co-coach Caz Wood said the Mean Machine's best and most influential win of the season had been building for a few weeks.
"We knew we were going into a competitive game, but were quite surprised we took it out by 34 goals," she said.
"It was a strong game and we just kept building and building each quarter.
"It was absolutely our best win this year, but it was always coming.
"We've just always felt that from round one, we've had a lot of work to do, but we have slowly as a team worked towards being a strong, competitive side.
"We really pulled it together (on Saturday). Our goalers (Dannielle Flood and Sidney Niemann) shot well and our defence, Carly (Van Den Heuvel) and Kirsten (Galea), worked tirelessly at restricting Newbridge."
It was absolutely our best win this year, but it was always coming- Caz Wood
With her wealth of big match experience, 2024 season recruit Van Den Heuvel was the clear standout for Bridgewater, according to Wood.
"Her turnovers and work rate and her drive down the court were outstanding," she said.
"And Danni in goals moved beautifully and opened up the goal ring.
"Her percentage of conversion, around 85 per cent, is what we need each week to win games."
She further praised the role of her midcourters, whose defensive pressure helped restrict the Maroons to just four goals in the second quarter, on the way to a 19-goal half time lead.
Wood said there were still areas of improvement needed in the Mean Machine's game, in particular their ability to absorb defensive pressure, but she was rapt to have kick-started the second half of the season with momentum.
"(The move into third spot) will bring some pressure, as it should, but you don't go into those top positions without the expectation that wins are needed each week," she said.
"In our mind, our girls are really starting to believe in each other and I believe we are still building.
"Hopefully we won't peak too early, but will contain the effort through the next seven (regular season) matches."
Wood viewed her side's win and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine's upset over Pyramid Hill as signs of a healthy finals race.
"When you can have two out of the top three teams get beaten by fourth or fifth, it's exciting times for the season ahead," she said.
A loss for the Maroons was their second in a row following a 22-goal defeat against Mitiamo to end the first round.
They will get a chance to rebound next weekend against sixth-placed Marong.
At Mitiamo, the Superoos moved a game clear of Pyramid Hill at the top of the ladder with a 57-34 win over a gallant Marong.
Marong remains four points behind fifth-placed Bears Lagoon-Serpentine ahead of a must-win clash against Newbridge next Saturday.
The Panthers beat the Maroons earlier in the season by two goals.
At Calivil, Maiden Gully YCW converted some improved recent form into a 58-41 win over Calivil United.
