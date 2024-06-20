Contemporary entertainer with a heated pool in Golden Square

A highlight of his stylish modern home is the in-ground solar heated plunge pool. This is secured behind glass panel fencing from a covered outdoor entertaining area which is under the main roof.
This area is accessed via glass sliding doors from the open plan living, dining and kitchen area. This kitchen is substantial in size with gas and electric cooking and an island bench which has the sink and a breakfast bar. Also, the kitchen and dining area are tiled, while the living area is raised slightly and carpeted.
The layout also includes four spacious bedrooms plus a useful study. Three bedrooms include a built-in robe, and the main has a walk-in robe plus an ensuite with a separated toilet.
The family bathroom is illuminated during the day with a big skylight. There's a large bathtub, a walk-in shower and a vanity in there, while a separate toilet is next to the bathroom.
The home also has many other features including ducted heating and cooling throughout.
For parking there's a double garage with a wide remote-controlled door at to the front of the home, with direct access to the entry hallway and a single roller door at the rear.
The property also has a long driveway to a 6x7m shed at the back which has a single roller door, a concrete floor and power making it half garage and half workshop.
